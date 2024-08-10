- Gran decepción: el jugador de baloncesto alemán sin una medalla

La era más exitosa en la historia del baloncesto alemán ha llegado a su fin con una amarga decepción. En el último partido bajo la dirección del entrenador nacional Gordon Herbert, el equipo alemán perdió el partido por la medalla de bronce contra Serbia en París 83:93 (38:46) y se quedó sin la medalla olímpica esperada.

En la revancha de la final del Mundial del año pasado, Franz Wagner fue el máximo anotador con 18 puntos en un débil equipo alemán. Ni siquiera el apoyo del Canciller Federal Olaf Scholz y la leyenda del baloncesto Dirk Nowitzki pudieron ayudar en esta sombría mañana del sábado en el Accor Arena contra los serbios entrenados por el exentrenador nacional Svetislav Pesic.

Jokic muestra su poder

Bajo Herbert, el equipo alemán ganó el bronce en el Campeonato Europeo de 2022 en casa y sensacionalmente se llevó el título del Mundial el año pasado en Manila. En los Juegos de Verano, el campeón del Mundial alrededor del capitán Dennis Schröder no pudo cumplir con su potencial en París después de una ronda preliminar fuerte en Lille con el partido destacado contra Francia en la ronda final.

En la final del Mundial once meses atrás, Alemania había ganado a los serbios 83:77. En ese momento, Serbia no tenía a Nikola Jokic. Y la superestrella de los Denver Nuggets hizo la vida difícil para el equipo alemán desde el principio. Con su poder bajo la canasta, la potencia era difícil de detener. El pívot dominó el juego.

Franz Wagner inicialmente con problemas

El juego alemán no encontró su ritmo. Como en la derrota en la semifinal contra Francia, Schröder y compañía no encontraron el ritmo ofensivo. Schröder anotó ocho puntos en el primer cuarto, pero a menudo se forzó. Even the young star Franz Wagner could not make an impact like hoped against the aggressive French. After ten minutes, the World Cup winner was nine points behind (21:30).

In the second quarter, the gap widened to 14 points at times. The German performance seemed strangely emotionless. Little of the euphoria and enthusiasm from the successful World Cup times was visible. So the Serbs only needed a good, but by no means outstanding performance to control the game.

In the third quarter, the DBB selection was even 19 points behind at times. Driven by Franz Wagner, the World Cup winner tried everything and came within eight points (74:82), but it was not enough for the turnaround and the desired medal.

The question of the national coach should be clarified soon

Herbert had taken over from Henrik Rödl after the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo and immediately formed a core of players at the beginning of his tenure, from whom he demanded a commitment for three years. Above all, he relied on Schröder as captain and gave his point guard a lot of freedom.

Schröder paid back the trust with strong performances. Led by the flag bearer of these Summer Games, Germany won a medal in 2022 and 2023 - a top-three finish hadn't been achieved since 2005 and Nowitzki. But even Schröder couldn't convince in Paris.

The German Basketball Association wants to announce Herbert's successor relatively soon. "That will happen soon," said Vice-President Armin Andres to the German Press Agency in Paris. "In November, the next games in the European Championship qualifiers are already on the agenda. So the new one needs a certain lead time to exchange ideas with the players," said Andres. "Therefore, of course, we have already had talks."

