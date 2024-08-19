- Exposición de eventos políticos: Detalles fascinantes en torno a la conferencia demócrata

En los próximos días, Chicago, la ciudad estadounidense notable, está lista para acoger un evento importante en la carrera presidencial en curso. Los demócratas se dirigen allí para un extravagancia de cuatro días que originalmente estaba destinada a respaldar oficialmente al presidente Joe Biden para las elecciones de noviembre. Pero, inesperadamente, Biden renunció en julio, allanando el camino para su vicepresidenta, Kamala Harris. La Harris de 59 años será la atracción principal durante esta reunión.

¿Será Harris oficialmente respaldada en la convención?

Aunque pueda parecer un poco complicado, la respuesta es sí y no. Antes de la convención, el Partido Demócrata ya había seleccionado a su candidato a través de un proceso digital avanzado debido a plazos específicos en un estado. Más de 4.500 delegados de diversos estados habían votado en línea en agosto, declarando a Harris como la candidata elegida. Su compañero de fórmula, Tim Walz, también fue seleccionado mediante el mismo método. Aunque no habrá una votación separada para la vicepresidenta, habrá votaciones ceremoniales tanto para Harris como para Walz en la convención de Chicago. Estas votaciones tienen solo valor simbólico.

¿Qué más podemos esperar de la reunión?

Harris y Walz están expected to deliver major speeches at the convention, boosting their supporters and sharing their plans for the future. Several high-ranking members of the party, including Biden, will also speak. Notable appearances by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential candidate nominated by the party in 2016, are also anticipated. Harris and Walz's spouses and some entertainment acts are also part of the agenda. Lastly, the party will formulate its platform for the election.

Outside the convention, there might be a contrasting program, such as protests against the Middle East policy of the Biden-Harris administration.

What's the tentative schedule?

The main events of the convention will unfold in the evenings local time, which translates to the German night. The convention might span over into the German Friday. The exact schedule is yet to be revealed by the party, but some dates are confirmed. As per tradition, Harris is likely to speak at the grand finale on the last evening, while Walz is scheduled to speak a day prior. Biden's appearance is expected on the German night to Tuesday, aiming to show unity within the Democratic Party after some contentious weeks leading up to Biden's withdrawal.

Is the convention primarily about the show?

To some extent, yes. Following the intense debates surrounding Biden's health, the Democrats have emerged with renewed enthusiasm. However, it remains uncertain whether Harris will ultimately win against the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump. The party is eager to preserve this momentum, and the convention is likely to be shaped as a grand display of rebirth.

Harris' public appearances so far have been meticulously scripted. Ever since she took over as the new face of the campaign, she has avoided interviews and press conferences, limiting herself to scheduled events. However, that may not work post-convention until the election, marking her real test.

