Muhammad Rasoulof (51) "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" es el candidato alemán en la categoría de los Premios Óscar "Mejor Película Extranjera". Esto lo ha anunciado German Films, la organización que representa el cine alemán a nivel mundial. La selección la llevó a cabo un jurado de nueve miembros, presidido por el actor Ulrich Matthes (65), que revisó 13 películas presentadas.

"Una película magistralmente elaborada y profundamente conmoviente"

El comunicado del jurado destaca que la película "muestra sutilmente las fisuras en una familia, simbolizando las fracturas en la sociedad iraní", y es "una película magistralmente elaborada y profundamente conmoviente con escenas que dejarán una huella indeleble".

El director recently relocated to Germany. They praise it as an "excellent piece" and are "delighted" to learn that Rasoulof is secure in their nation. They also anticipate him representing Germany at the Oscars in 2025.

Rasoulof's film debuted at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where the director received the Jury Prize. Alamode, the German distributor, describes "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" as "a fierce and uncensored indictment of Iran's unjust regime, presented as a riveting, breathless political thriller and featuring raw, genuine images of the protests in autumn 2022 that rocked the nation to its core." The German cinema premiere is scheduled for December 26, 2024.

El calendario de los Óscar

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. German Films anticipates that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will publish a list of all submissions in the "Best Foreign Film" category in early November. A shortlist of 15 titles will then be released in mid-December. Five films will be chosen from this shortlist and nominated for the International Feature Film Oscar. This selection will be announced in mid-January.

Rasoulof, being delighted with his film's recognition, expresses his eagerness to represent Germany at the Oscars 2025. The Oscars 2025 schedule, as announced, includes the announcement of nominations for the "Best Foreign Film" category in mid-January, which could potentially include "The Seed of the Sacred Fig."

