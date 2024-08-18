ir al contenido
Esposa se encuentra con un accidente mortal en la A96, dejando al marido gravemente herido.

El domingo por la mañana, un lamentable incidente ocurrió en la A96, con resultado fatal: una mujer luchó valientemente por su existencia - en vano. Su esposo sobrevivió, aunque con lesiones graves.

1 minuto de lectura
En un trágico incidente en la A96 en Suabia, una mujer perdió la vida. Su consorte sufrió graves heridas.

Incidente desafortunado en la carretera A96 cerca de Holzgünz en Suabia resultó en la muerte de una mujer de 56 años. El conductor de 61 años sufrió lesiones graves, según informes policiales. Iba en dirección a Lindau cuando, por razones aún por determinar, su vehículo se desvió de la carretera antes de la área de descanso de Burgacker-Nord en el distrito de Unterallgaeu.

El vehículo, según la policía, ingresó en la zona de terraplén, pasó por debajo de un puente y colisionó frontalmente con el terraplén opuesto. El vehículo heavily damaged eventually came to a halt on a nearby farm track. Both the driver and his wife managed to escape the wreckage and seek assistance.

However, upon the arrival of emergency services, the condition of the 56-year-old woman worsened significantly. She required resuscitation on the spot but unfortunately passed away due to her severe internal injuries. Her husband was transferred to a hospital with critical injuries.

A dog that was also in the vehicle received veterinary care and was temporarily housed at an animal shelter. The public prosecutor's office deployed an expert to the site of the accident.

The emergency services contacted the local Police department to report the accident. Due to the seriousness of the 61-year-old man's injuries, a detailed investigation by the Police was initiated.

