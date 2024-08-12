En una escena surrealista, Matt Kuchar termina el torneo del PGA Tour solo el lunes en un campo vacío

No, no era un golfista recreativo buscando 18 hoyos temprano; era Matt Kuchar, campeón de la PGA Tour en nueve ocasiones, el único golfista en el campo del Wyndham Championship que no había terminado el torneo el domingo.

Menos de 12 horas antes, Kuchar dejó perplejos a los espectadores cuando marcó su pelota en la decimoctava zona de rough y se marchó del campo. En la luz cada vez más tenue, Kuchar informó presuntamente al árbitro del torneo que sentía que estaba demasiado oscuro para terminar el último hoyo del torneo y dijo que había terminado de jugar por ese día. Kuchar estaba empatado en el puesto 12 en ese momento.

Sus compañeros de juego, Max Greyserman y Chad Ramey, decidieron terminar sus rondas a pesar de las condiciones cada vez más oscuras.

Y así fue como Kuchar regresó al campo solo por la mañana del lunes para jugar seis minutos de golf, terminando el decimoctavo hoyo para sellar su empate en el puesto 12.

Greyserman, que había perdido la delantera después de un desastroso quadruple bogey en el 14 y un doble bogey en el 16 que lo dejó en segundo lugar, optó por terminar el decimoctavo hoyo solo. Greyserman hizo par en el último hoyo y terminó en segundo lugar detrás del ganador del torneo Aaron Rai, quien aseguró el campeonato con un birdie en el 18.

Ramey terminó empatado en el puesto 52.

Después, hablando con un grupo de periodistas, Kuchar se disculpó por las molestias.

“Lamento que tuvieran que venir esta mañana”, dijo Kuchar con cierta timidez.

“Nadie quiere ser ese tipo que aparece hoy, una persona, un hoyo. Ni siquiera un hoyo, la mitad de un hoyo para poner. Entonces, disculpas al torneo, a todos los que tuvieron que venir. Sé que apesta, sé las ramificaciones, sé que apesta. Claro que me disculpo por hacer que todos vengan aquí”.

El veterano de 25 años del PGA Tour explicó que cuando tomó la decisión de dejar de jugar, pensó que le estaba haciendo un favor a Greyserman. Kuchar dijo que thought Greyserman aún tenía una oportunidad de ganar el torneo y creía que su detenciónWould prompt Greyserman to follow suit.

“I did not realize Aaron Rai made birdie on the last”, Kuchar said. “I’m figuring no way Max is going to finish out with a chance to win a tournament. I thought Max for sure had a shot to win, and I thought no way in this situation do you hit this shot, You come back in the morning 100 percent of the time. So I said, well, Max will stop, I’ll stop, kind of make it easy on him”.

Kuchar’s decision to stop playing in the middle of the final hole was ridiculed on social media. Even the PGA Tour’s communications X account appeared to take a cheeky dig at Kuchar with posts published just seven minutes apart.

But Kuchar’s decision may have proven to be a profitable one.

Returning in the early morning light with better visibility, Kuchar requested and was granted line-of-sight relief from a scoreboard and was allowed to drop his ball in the fairway. Kuchar went on to par the 18th hole.

By finishing in a 10-way tie for 12th place, Kuchar was paid $134,695, nearly double what he would have been paid if he had bogeyed the final hole.

