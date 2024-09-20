En un evento antisemita, Trump sugiere que los votantes judíos podrían tener alguna responsabilidad si él no gana en noviembre.

"No voy a etiquetar esto como una previsión, pero en mi opinión, la comunidad judía podría experimentar pérdidas significativas si estoy en un 40% de apoyo en las encuestas, dijo Trump en una reunión republicana en Washington para combatir el antisemitismo. "Si estoy en un 40%, eso significa que el 60% está votando por Harris, que particularmente no es una gran demócrata. Los demócratas no son buenos para Israel, muy mal."

Trump no mencionó qué encuesta estaba buscando.

Trump se pregunta a menudo por qué los judíos estadounidenses considerarían votar por su oponente, reiterando que los votantes judíos demócratas "necesitan evaluaciones de salud mental."

En una audiencia el jueves que included al megadonante republicano Miriam Adelson, quien lo presentó en el escenario, Trump etiquetó las elecciones estadounidenses como "la más crucial" en la historia de Israel, afirmando que Israel sería "eliminado", "borrado de la existencia" y "dejaría de ser" si Harris gana la presidencia. Sin embargo, el ex presidente parecía preocupado por lo que describió como ingratitud de los votantes judíos, a quienes creía que deberían apoyarlo en mayor número debido a su historial en Israel.

"Acaba de aparecer una encuesta. Estoy en un 40%", dijo Trump, una vez más sin nombrar la encuesta. "Eso significa que el 60% está votando por alguien que odia a Israel. Y lo digo, va a suceder. Es solo por la gripe o maldición democrática sobre ti. No puedes dejar que esto suceda. Un 40% no es aceptable, porque tenemos una elección que ganar."

Después de pedirle a Harris que "renuncie oficialmente al apoyo de todos los simpatizantes de Hamas, antisemitas, odiadores de Israel en las universidades y en todas partes", Trump volvió a centrar su atención en los votantes judíos.

"Desafortunadamente, y debo decirlo, y me duele decirlo, aún votarás por los demócratas, y no tiene sentido", dijo el ex presidente. "Digo todo el tiempo que cualquier judío que vote por ella, especialmente ahora, ella o el Partido Demócrata, necesita un chequeo de salud mental."

Harris nunca ha afirmado el apoyo de ninguno de los grupos que mencionó Trump. De hecho, ha enfrentado escrutinio de algunos demócratas progresistas y liberales más jóvenes, muchos de ellos judíos, por su negativa a considerar una pausa en los envíos de armas de EE. UU. a Israel, como exigen muchos grupos pro palestinos, en medio de la guerra de Israel en Gaza. Earlier Thursday, the “Uncommitted” movement, which emerged during the Democratic primaries in opposition to the Biden administration's policy in Israel and Gaza, stated it would not endorse Harris after her campaign again rebuffed activists pushing for a halt to US military aid to Israel and an immediate ceasefire.

Harris's husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish and has been a vocal critic of antisemitism, especially during protests in the US against Israel's actions in Gaza. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly labeled his opponent as "anti-Israel" and "anti-Jewish."

"You have to defeat Kamala Harris more than any other individuals on earth", Trump said, addressing the Jewish voters in the audience. "Israel, I believe, has to defeat her. You understand that? And I've never said this before: More than any individuals on earth, Israel has to defeat her."

He then promised to "make Israel great again."

Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and a former aide to Democratic officials in New York, accused Trump of using "a speech about antisemitism as an opportunity to embrace antisemitic tropes and attack the American Jewish community."

"Treating Jews and Israel as political targets makes Jews, Israel, and all of us less secure. Dividing Jews into 'good' and 'bad' camps and engaging in dual loyalty tropes further normalizes antisemitism", Spitalnick added. "This is not partisan politics – it's about the fundamental safety of the Jewish community."

In a interview in March, Trump said that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats "hates their religion" and hates "everything about Israel", once again promoting an antisemitic trope that Jewish Americans have dual loyalties towards the US and Israel.

He made similar statements during his first two presidential campaigns.

"You're not going to support me because I don't want your money. You want to control your politicians, that's fine", Trump said at the Republican Jewish Coalition in December 2015. "I'm a negotiator like you folks, we are negotiators."

But Trump's open frustration with Jewish voters became a more regular theme in the aftermath of his 2020 election defeat.

"Jewish people living in the United States don't love Israel enough. Does that make sense to you?", he told an Orthodox Jewish outlet in 2021.

In a social media post in 2022, the former president – using an argument he alluded to Thursday – complained that "wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of (his Israel record) than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S."

"U.S. Jews have to get their act together", he wrote, "and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!"

In July, Harris declared her "unshakable loyalty to Israel" after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Following pro-Hamas protests surrounding the Israeli leader's visit, Harris said in a statement, "I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has pledged to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews."

