En Turingia, el AfD de Hoek se convierte en la fuerza dominante <unk> desafíos para establecer una nueva administración

Turingia vuelve a lidiar con un proceso de formación de gobierno difícil en el parlamento de Erfurt. Las opciones de coalición existentes probadas a nivel estatal no han dado una mayoría, lo que ha llevado a los partidos a buscar caminos poco convencionales. Björn Höcke, líder regional de AfD, ha afirmado la liderazgo de su partido para la nueva administración, pero ningún otro partido está interesado en una coalición con AfD. En consecuencia, el papel de hacer la mayoría recae en el recién formado BSW de Turingia.

El CDU, liderado por Mario Voigt, terminó en segundo lugar, proyectado para haber recibido el 23.8% de los votos. La Izquierda, liderada por el Presidente del Ministerio Bodo Ramelow, experimentó una disminución significativa en el apoyo y terminó en tercer lugar, ligeramente detrás del BSW con una participación del 11.9-12.9%. El BSW, encabezado por la candidata principal Katja Wolf, ocupó el tercer lugar con el 15.5-15.6% de los votos.

El SPD, el partido del canciller, sufrió su peor resultado en una elección estatal desde la fundación de la República Federal, asegurando el 6.0-6.2%. Los Verdes y el FDP no retuvieron sus escaños en el parlamento de Erfurt, con los Verdes obteniendo el 3.4-3.5% y el FDP obteniendo menos del 2%.

Según las proyecciones de ARD y ZDF, el próximo parlamento estatal es probable que incluya: AfD (31-32 escaños), CDU (23 escaños), BSW (15 escaños), Izquierda (12-13 escaños) y SPD (6 escaños).

More than Höcke, Voigt also claimed the responsibility of forming a new government. Voigt announced post-election talks with the SPD, stating that the CDU would be the dominant force in the middle of the future parliament. "Red-Red-Green has been voted out," he stated, aiming for a majority or a stable government.

Höcke cautioned against excluding his right-wing extremist (according to the domestic intelligence agency) party from the government formation process. "I can only warn against that," he said, stressing that any coalition without the AfD would not benefit Turingia.

The upcoming challenge in the new parliament will be the AfD's potential to secure a blocking minority of one third of the seats. This would give them a kind of veto power, such as in decisions concerning new elections or judge appointments. The AfD could also exacerbate parliamentary stalemates.

Höcke urged other parties to engage in discussions with the AfD in the evening, emphasizing that the blocking minority would not be exploited. He criticized the "ignorant wall talk" that had previously dismissed cooperation with the AfD.

Wagenknecht, the BSW leader, expressed her party's openness to a coalition with the CDU. "We hope that we will eventually be able to form a good government with the CDU, possibly also with the SPD," she said.

Ramelow, the incumbent Minister President and the only left-wing leader at the state level, conceded defeat. The CDU, as the strongest force "in the democratic spectrum", should now lead negotiations on forming a government, Ramelow stated. He expressed support for a democratic government without the AfD, arguing, "I'm not fighting against the CDU, I'm fighting against the normalization of fascism."

The Thuringia state election saw a high voter turnout of 73.5%, according to ARD. In the 2019 state election, turnout was 64.9%. Around 1.66 million citizens were eligible to vote.

The SPD, as the sixth largest party in the upcoming Thuringia state parliament, will have a significant role to play in the government formation process. Despite their worst result in a state election, their six seats might be crucial in forming a stable coalition.

In light of the election results, the SPD, being a part of the SPD-Green-Left coalition in the federal government, might face pressure to maintain their commitment to ruling out coalitions with the AfD, a stance they have maintained due to the party's right-wing extremist views.

