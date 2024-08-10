- El hongo de la piel se propaga en peluquerías

Erupciones escamosas y picazón después de un corte de pelo - el "Hongo del cabello" llamado "Trychophyton tonsurans" se está extendiendo en salones de belleza en Renania-Palatinado, confirma Guido Wirtz, presidente de la asociación estatal "Peluqueros & Cosmética" a la Agencia Alemana de Prensa.

Para frenar la infección en los cortes de pelo donde se utilizan navajas, se ha recordado a los negocios que sigan las regulaciones de higiene. Según la guild con sede en Körrich en el Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm, el plan de limpieza y desinfección de la asociación profesional es una guía adecuada para los salones de belleza para contener el hongo de la piel.

Pérdida de cabello permanente

El ministerio de salud de Sarre también Recently warned of the spread of the skin fungus and published a brochure for hairdressing businesses and barbershops summarizing the most important hygiene measures. Young men are particularly affected. They usually develop symptoms one to three weeks after a haircut.

According to the ministry, studies show that shaving, regardless of the method, can cause "microscopic injuries to the scalp or facial skin that allow the pathogen to enter". Without treatment, there is a risk of permanent hair loss. Furthermore, fines of up to five thousand euros are possible for violations of the hygiene regulations.

