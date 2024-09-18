El Haitian Times está bajo fuego por difundir falsas acusaciones contra Springfield, y ahora enfrenta acusaciones.

Miré fuera y vi coches de policía estacionados frente a mi casa, dijo Neel durante una charla con CNN el martes.

Al abrir la puerta, Neel explicó que los oficiales le informaron que alguien había enviado un correo electrónico a una organización, afirmando haber matado a su cónyuge por mostrar racismo hacia los haitianos en la dirección de Neel.

Esta llamada falsa, también conocida como "swatting", causó revuelo y dejó a Neel inquieta y preocupada, no solo por su seguridad, sino también por la seguridad del personal de The Haitian Times, donde ella sirve como editora ejecutiva. El último incidente en una serie de amenazas y ataques enfrentados por Neel y sus colegas, que surgen de la amplificación de teorías conspirativas desmentidas por Donald Trump y Vance sobre inmigrantes haitianos en Ohio.

Fundado en 1999, The Haitian Times es una publicación en línea que ha estado informando sobre Haití y la diáspora haitiana a nivel mundial. Con un equipo de alrededor de 20 miembros del personal y freelancers, ha cubierto la migración de haitianos a través de EE. UU. más allá de los tradicionales centros en Nueva York, el sur de Florida y Massachusetts.

Springfield, Ohio, era familiar para The Haitian Times incluso antes de que surgieran las teorías conspirativas. La ciudad había visto una disminución de la población hasta que comenzaron a abrirse nuevas plantas manufactureras, lo que resultó en oportunidades de empleo. Sin embargo, los locales se alejaron de los cargos disponibles, lo que convirtió a Springfield en un destino deseable para inmigrantes haitianos legales en busca de trabajo y un lugar para criar a sus familias.

Si bien los recién llegados fueron en gran medida bienvenidos por la comunidad, algunos residentes mayores expresaron preocupaciones sobre los recursos limitados y la seguridad, temas que The Haitian Times cubrió para su audiencia. Sin embargo, las cosas dieron un giro más siniestro cuando un pequeño grupo de supremacistas blancos enmascarados, trabajando con una organización neonazi, realizó una "Marcha contra la inmigración haitiana" en el centro de Springfield.

La controversia se intensificó aún más cuando JD Vance difundió un falso reclamo viral de que los inmigrantes haitianos en la zona estaban consumiendo mascotas, y Donald Trump mencionó la teoría conspirativa durante un debate. The Haitian Times respondió con fuerza, etiquetando los reclamos como racistas y sin fundamento.

Neel dijo que el acoso contra los haitianos había sido un problema antes del mensaje de Vance y el debate. Sin embargo, después de estos eventos, la situación se deterioró rápidamente.

"Those who harbored prejudice against Haitians and immigrants in general felt empowered to make harassing calls, send emails, and even launch personal attacks on social media," Neel explained.

Countless reports of harassment against Haitian immigrants poured into The Haitian Times team, including children and teens being bullied, as well as parents being dreadfully apprehensive to send their children to school. Schools and municipal buildings even faced a series of bomb threats, resulting in shutdowns after Trump showcased the false claims.

The day after the debate, The Haitian Times published an article identifying the Haitian immigrant families in Ohio as victims, amidst the surge of unfounded allegations. Neel herself became the target of some of the most racially charged insults she had ever encountered.

“I received an email with a subject line that was simply “N-word”, Neel admitted. "This was the first time in my life that someone had been so explicitly racist towards me directly."

Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of The Haitian Times, stated that they would not back down in the face of intimidation.

“Of course, we are angered by these attacks, but we are determined not to let them silence us," Pierre-Pierre said defiantly. "We may have left Haiti under a dictatorship, but we will not let a few racists stop us from covering this story.”

Despite the threats, The Haitian Times was planning to hold a community meeting in Springfield. However, due to increasing menaces, they were forced to move the gathering online. Springfield's city manager informed them that they could not guarantee the safety of their staff at the in-person event.

Following the attacks, Pierre-Pierre expressed his resolve.

"We may feel angry, but we will continue to cover this story," he said. "We will take necessary precautions, but no fascist will silence us."

Neel stated that she had tried reaching out to the Trump campaign for comment after the debate but had no plans to seek an interview until they issued an apology and retraction.

“Until we hear an apology and a retraction, there’s no need for us to listen to what they have to say,” she said. "We already know their stance, and we must focus on our community’s fight back strategy."

In light of the escalating threats, the team at The Haitian Times are now focusing on ways to protect their staff, both online and in person. Fundraising efforts are underway to secure safety measures for their team – a concept once considered unthinkable.

“This is America,” Neel said. "This is the land of liberty, justice, and happiness. I will not let hateful individuals shake our resolve in seeking a better life for our community.”

