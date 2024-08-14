El FC Bayern está generando ingresos muy necesarios

Se ha especulado mucho, pero ahora es oficial: Matthijs de Ligt y Noussair Mazraoui dejan el FC Bayern para unirse a Manchester United. El defensa holandés se despide emocionado. ¿Habrá más movimiento en el saga de Jonathan Tah?

La reestructuración de la plantilla del FC Bayern continúa. El martes por la noche, el club anunció que los defensores Matthijs de Ligt y Noussair Mazraoui se unirán a Manchester United. Esta doble transferencia se había insinuado anteriormente. De Ligt, un defensa central holandés, está reportando una tarifa de transferencia de €45 millones para los campeones récord, con el marroquí Mazraoui obteniendo €15 millones. El lado de Múnich también podría recibir pagos adicionales. De Ligt ha firmado hasta 2029 con los Diablos Rojos, Mazraoui hasta 2028, con ambos jugadores teniendo una opción para un año adicional.

"Queridos aficionados del Bayern, quiero agradecerles a todos desde el fondo de mi corazón por su amor y apoyo", publicó de Ligt en Instagram. "Fue un honor jugar para un club maravilloso como el FC Bayern durante dos años", continuó. La partida, dijo, es "un torbellino de emociones".

La doble transferencia alivia el atasco de transferencias en el Bayern. Sin embargo, la plantilla de los campeones récord sigue siendo demasiado grande, especialmente con más jugadores esperados para unirse al planeado rebuild. Esto podría reiniciar las conversaciones sobre el jefe de defensa de Bayer Leverkusen, Jonathan Tah. Se ha especulado sobre una posible transferencia durante semanas. A los 28 años, Tah está entrando en el último año de su contrato con los campeones. Si Leverkusen quiere asegurar una tarifa de transferencia, esta verano es su última buena oportunidad. Es poco probable que dejen ir a un jugador clave en el invierno.

El candidato deseado Desire Doue reportedly turns down Bayern

Sin embargo, "Kicker" informó el lunes que la transferencia es poco probable que ocurra "a menos que suceda algo inesperado". No todo el mundo en la dirección del club de Múnich está convencido de Tah. Recent reports of an ultimatum for the transfer were false, said sporting director Christoph Freund on Tuesday evening in Unterhaching, where the Munich side won their final friendly 3:0 against Austrian Bundesliga side WSG Tirol.

It also doesn't look like there will be another transfer: Desired candidate Desire Doue from Stade Rennes has reportedly chosen Paris Saint-Germain over FC Bayern. The 19-year-old was meant to strengthen the attack.

At least now there's money to continue being active in the transfer market. The transfer logjam issue has caused a stir in recent days, largely thanks to Uli Hoeneß. His recent statement that players must be sold before sporting director Max Eberl can make new transfers was interpreted as a dictate, which Hoeneß dismissed as "nonsense." He had merely "communicated what the supervisory board has decided. There is a decision: If new players come in, something must be sold, you need to learn to listen and write the truth," he said, looking at the media.

Several established stars could still leave

But what happens next? With new coach Vincent Kompany apparently planning to use Joshua Kimmich again alongside million-dollar signing Joao Palhinha in defense, it's getting tight for Leon Goretzka. Aleksandar Pavlović, Konrad Laimer, or Raphaël Guerreiro could also play in the six position. Goretzka is therefore a potential sell, but he still has two years left on his contract and would be expensive. However, the Bochum native seems determined to fight his way through and not leave the club.

In the offensive, following the loan of Bryan Zaragoza to Osasuna, further thinning is to be expected. The most likely option at present is Kingsley Coman. Leroy Sané and/or Serge Gnabry could also leave, given the competition for the three positions behind striker Harry Kane, with Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel, Michael Olise, Gabriel Vidovic, and Arijon Ibrahimovic also vying for spots.

One thing is clear: With the DFB-Pokal match against second division side SSV Ulm approaching on Friday, sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund still face several unanswered questions, despite the FC Bayern already being well-equipped, as Hoeneß noted last week. Eberl, however, recently spoke of the need for "good squad depth," stating that the club has "some young players, and we want to create space for them." De Ligt and Mazraoui are the first to make way.

