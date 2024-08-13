- El ex jugador del equipo nacional Max Kruse se muda a "Big Brother"

El exfutbolista nacional y profesional de la Bundesliga Max Kruse se mudará alcontainer de "Promi Big Brother". El jugador de 36 años anunció esto en un evento de prensa de Sat.1, que volverá a emitir el formato a partir del 7 de octubre junto con Joyn. "Me gusta el drama. Así que definitivamente estoy ansioso por ello", explicó Kruse, quien jugó para equipos como Gladbach, Wolfsburg y Bremen durante su carrera. Recientemente, el futbolista ha llamado la atención por disputas verbales con sus antiguos entrenadores, incluyendo al antiguo seleccionador Joachim Löw.

"Sin interés en lavar nada"

Parece que también hay algo de drama programado para el "Promi Big Brother" container. "Creo que también causaré algo de fricción porque soy realmente perezoso. Realmente no tengo interés en lavar nada o hacer tareas. Simplemente no es lo mío", anunció Kruse. "Pero ¿quién sabe? Quizás me convierta en el marido de la casa. Pero probablemente no". El formato ya es conocido en la familia de Kruse. La esposa de Kruse, la influencer Dilara Kruse, participó en "Promi Big Brother" en 2023.

Sat.1 también presentó a otros dos candidatos para la nueva temporada. El estrella de la realidad Mike Heiter (32) se mudará al container, que se encuentra de nuevo en Colonia este año. Antes, Heiter fue visto en la competencia, el Dschungelcamp de RTL, donde causó drama con un coqueteo rocoso con su colega Leyla Lahouar. Ahora sigue con "Promi Big Brother". "Si quieres llamarte a ti mismo una estrella de la realidad, tienes que ser parte de Big Brother", explicó.

Mimi Fiedler entra en nuevos territorios

Además, la antigua actriz de "Tatort" Mimi Fiedler (48) participará, stating that this is her first real reality format. She hinted that she might be able to offset Max Kruse's lack of interest in certain household chores. "For me, cleaning and tidying up is like yoga. I enjoy it, as long as I'm not disturbed", said the actress. She also plans to redecorate the container daily.

Sat.1 will announce further participants of the reality show at a later date. The moderating duo will again be Marlene Lufen and Jochen Schropp. Fans can also follow a 24-hour live stream from the container. Last year, reality star Yeliz Koc won the show.

