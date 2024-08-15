El Dr. Bob es un foco de emociones.

El Dschungelcamp sin Dr. Bob? Impensable! Por lo tanto, el médico en quien confían las celebridades forma parte de la acción cuando llega el momento de decir: "Soy una estrella - Showdown de las leyendas del Dschungel". Para ello, incluso viaja desde Australia a Sudáfrica, acompañado por su esposa.

El llamado de los presentadores del Dschungelcamp a "Dr. Booooob" es casi tan legendario como su famoso "Soy una estrella - ¡Sácame de aquí!" en el puente colgante de Australia. Sin embargo, a pesar de su estatus de culto, cuando el programa estrene esta verano bajo el lema "Soy una estrella - Showdown de las leyendas del Dschungel", habrá muchos cambios.

Esto comienza con el título del programa, continúa con los concursantes que todos tienen experiencia en el Dschungel y termina con el hecho de que el programa no se emitirá en directo, sino que se grabará previamente. Además, el campamento no se instalará en Australia como de costumbre, sino en Sudáfrica, donde el formato solo se ha realizado una vez antes - cuando Australia no era una opción debido a la pandemia del COVID-19.

Esto significa que el australiano Robert McCarron, cuyo nombre civil es Dr. Bob, tuvo que hacer las maletas de nuevo para prestar sus servicios a las celebridades. Sin embargo, como revela una entrevista previa de RTL con el septuagenario, estaba más que feliz de hacerlo.

Villa en una reserva natural privada

No es de extrañar: durante su despliegue en Sudáfrica, Dr. Bob reside en una villa de ensueño en una reserva natural privada, completa con piscina y una enorme terraza desde la que puede observar antílopes, jabalíes, cebras o ñus que pasan. Incluso ha avistado una serpiente. "Sí, estoy muy contento de estar aquí", dice con su típica valentía de Dr. Bob.

Pero perhaps the best part of this different Dschungel adventure for the paramedic is that his wife Annie is also in South Africa. They met over 35 years ago while working behind the scenes for the musical production "The Phantom of the Opera". However, it took years for their friendship to turn into love. They have been a couple for 17 years and married for 9.

The two hadn't expected to feel the spark again, but Annie attributes it to timing in the RTL interview. Ultimately, it seems they simply found each other. "We love each other more every day", Dr. Bob says radiantly about their relationship.

Dr. Bob muestra sus movimientos de baile

Perhaps their shared passion is what binds them together. Annie reveals that Dr. Bob has a hidden talent: he loves to tango. They discovered it during a trip to Buenos Aires 15 years ago, and now it's like an addiction for them to dance together.

Could this be a subtle audition for "Let's Dance"? For now, though, Dr. Bob is needed in the camp. "The feelings are boiling", he says, referring to the excitement for "I'm a star - Showdown of the Dschungel-Legends". And he promises: "It will be very thrilling."

