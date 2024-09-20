El Departamento de Justicia está tratando de construir un caso de intento de homicidio contra el individuo implicado en el incidente que involucró a Trump en su campo de golf.

En la investigación en curso, los investigadores están considerando la posibilidad de una implicación extranjera, como posibles conexiones con las continuas amenazas de Irán contra el ex presidente o los viajes anteriores al extranjero de Ryan Wesley Routh, según fuentes que hablaron con CNN. Hasta ahora, no hay evidencia que sugiera que el sospechoso fue inspirado o instruido por entidades extranjeras para atacar al ex presidente.

Desde su detención el domingo, Routh se ha negado a colaborar con el FBI. Actualmente enfrenta cargos relacionados únicamente con armas de fuego.

A pesar de esto, las autoridades encargadas de hacer cumplir la ley y los fiscales han indicado su creencia de que el incidente fue un intento de asesinato del ex presidente y están trabajando diligentemente para recopilar evidencia que respalde cargos adicionales.

Sin embargo, surgen complicaciones debido a la declaración del Servicio Secreto de los Estados Unidos de que Routh no tenía una línea de visión clara al ex presidente desde su posición en el perímetro del campo de golf y no disparó un tiro antes de ser abordado por un agente del Servicio Secreto y huir de la escena. Esto requiere el uso de evidencia alternativa para establecer las intenciones de Routh para ese día.

El fiscal del condado de Palm Beach, David Aronberg, explicó que los investigadores federales necesitan evidencia concreta que demuestre que Routh pretendía atacar al ex presidente y tomó pasos sustanciales hacia ese objetivo para presentar los cargos más graves en su contra.

El lunes, Routh tendrá una audiencia de detención, en la cual los fiscales argumentarán a favor de su encarcelamiento continuo antes del juicio. Todavía no ha presentado una plea y los fiscales tienen el derecho de presentar cargos adicionales en cualquier momento.

Búsqueda de testigos y enlaces extranjeros

Los investigadores federales continúan examinando los dispositivos digitales y otros electrónicos de Routh, así como entrevistando a posibles testigos. La esperanza es que esto proporcione más claridad sobre las intenciones y la motivación de Routh.

Los investigadores han contactado a la familia y amigos de Routh en various locations, including North Carolina and Hawaii. Even searched a property in Hawaii where Routh had previously resided.

The FBI continues to explore the possibility of a foreign connection, given the myriad threats against the ex-president that have originated overseas and details related to Routh's travels abroad, such as Ukraine.

Chelsea Walsh, who reported Routh's behavior to federal authorities after meeting him in Kyiv while working as a nurse and finding it disquieting, contacted CNN following the attempted assassination early this week. She revealed that she then followed up with the FBI, though she declined to provide details on their conversation.

Routh was held by Customs and Border Patrol upon his return to the US from Ukraine and subsequently referred to Homeland Security Investigations. HSI Executive Associate Director Katrina Berger informed lawmakers on Capitol Hill that she believes there would have been no reason to detain Routh immediately upon his return.

"Based on the information I read, there would not have been any reason to immediately take him into custody. He had not made any threats, for instance, against the president or former president Trump," Berger said.

She added that the fact that Routh was not immediately detained did not mean that they were not subject to further investigation.

Concerns regarding a potential foreign connection stem, in part, from intelligence suggesting Iranian plans to assassinate the ex-president. Prior to and following a gunman firing at the ex-president's July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, these concerns have raised questions about the ex-president's security.

As of now, investigators have not unearthed any evidence linking Iran or any other foreign government to the suspect arrested on Sunday or the gunman who attempted to assassinate the ex-president at the Pennsylvania rally.

However, the Iranian threat remains a significant concern for US officials and has prompted the FBI to thoroughly investigate the possibility of a foreign connection in both scenarios.

Historial de redes sociales de Routh

Los investigadores están examinando el historial de redes sociales de Routh para obtener una comprensión más completa de sus intenciones y motivaciones.

Las publicaciones en línea revelan la hostilidad de Routh hacia el ex presidente, que se convirtió en el centro de un mundoview desordenado y fantasioso que se centraba en Ucrania, Taiwán, Corea del Norte y el supuesto "fin de la humanidad".

En junio de 2020, Routh afirmó haber votado por el ex presidente en 2016, pero posteriormente retiró su apoyo.

"I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointed and it seems you are getting worse and devolving," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I will be glad when you're gone."

Routh also mentioned the ex-president in his book, titled "Ukraine's Unwinnable War: The Fatal Flaw of Democracy, World Abandonment and the Global Citizen-Taiwan, Afghanistan, North Korea and the end of Humanity."

In the book, he criticized the ex-president's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, deeming it a "tremendous blunder" that pushed Tehran closer to Russia and enabled Russia to supply drones causing destruction in Ukraine.

Routh also suggested in the book that Iran was "free to assassinate Trump."

These posts alone appear insufficient to charge Routh with attempting to assassinate the ex-president, according to Aronberg.

authorities additionally have the ability to level additional accusations towards Routh, such as severe assault with a weapon against a federal peacekeeper officer.

