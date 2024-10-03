El Arsenal capitaliza los errores cometidos por Gianluigi Donnarumma, asegurando una victoria significativa contra el Paris Saint-Germain

En el minuto 20, Mateo Ter Stegen salió de su área para intentar despejar un centro de Leandro Trossard, pero fue superado por Kai Havertz, quien cabeceó el balón a una portería vacía.

Quince minutos después, el portero luchó por contener un centro en forma de parábola de Bukayo Saka. El balón eludió a los atacantes del Arsenal antes de encontrar su camino a la red.

El portero, que regresó al equipo tras una baja por lesión de tres partidos, no recibió ayuda de una línea de ataque mediocre que evidentemente echaba de menos al jugador estrella Ousmane Dembele. El extremo francés, que ha marcado cuatro goles en seis partidos de Ligue 1 esta temporada, fue dejado fuera de la plantilla por el entrenador Luis Enrique, quien sintió que Dembele "no cumplió con los requisitos del equipo".

El Arsenal tuvo dificultades para arrancar en la primera mitad, pero Saka cobró vida en el minuto 9 cuando cortó hacia adentro y disparó justo por encima de la barra.

A partir de entonces, el Arsenal tomó el control del partido y marcó su primer gol en el minuto 20. Trossard logró eludir los desafíos de Desire Doue y envió un centro soberbio al área. Ter Stegen no pudo conectar, y Havertz abrió el marcador.

El PSG respondió bien y estuvo cerca de marcar a través de ambos laterales en el minuto 30. Nuno Mendes narrowly missed the target from the edge of the box while Achraf Hakimi forced a good save from David Raya two minutes later.

But Arsenal doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Saka curled a free kick into the box. Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey missed the ball, while Ter Stegen also failed to save it, and the cross found its way into the net. It was Arsenal's fourth goal from a set piece this season.

Martinelli had two chances to score in the second half but was denied by Ter Stegen once again.

PSG looked much better in the second half and came closest when Joao Neves headed a Lee Kang-in corner onto the crossbar. The French team also had a penalty appeal for handball against Riccardo Calafiori dismissed after a VAR check, leaving Enrique visibly frustrated.

Arsenal's victory, their second in seven Champions League games, leaves them eighth in the table on four points. With 16 points likely to be enough to secure a top-eight finish and progression to the round of 16, Arsenal are just four wins away from ensuring their place in the next round.

Mikel Arteta's team still have matches against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Sporting CP, AS Monaco, GNK Dinamo and Girona to come.

Arteta said at the post-match press conference that he was not yet focusing on Arsenal's position in the table.

"It's too early," he said. "Everybody has to play a lot of different and difficult games, home and away. We have to adapt to that. We still don't know how many points you need. The only thing you can focus on is your performance and your own games, like we've done tonight."

However, Arteta was pleased with his team's performance, stating that it had boosted their belief.

"It's a night to be really happy," he said. "That belief is something that lifts the energy and the spirit of everybody. First of all, it's about believing you can face those incredible teams and have a really good chance to beat them."

Lea también: