- Dos incidentes letales de apuñalamiento ocurren en una semana en Berlín.

Dos Incidentes Trágicos en Berlín: En un corto período de tiempo, dos mujeres perdieron la vida debido a apuñalamientos. Es muy probable que los hombres estuvieran involucrados en ambos incidentes. El primero ocurrió un viernes por la noche en el distrito de Friedrichsfelde, donde una mujer de 28 años fue apuñalada fatalmente. Este incidente siguió al presunto asesinato de una mujer de 36 años por su exesposo en Berlín-Zehlendorf, que ocurrió solo unos días antes. Otro ataque con arma blanca a una mujer ocurrió en el distrito de Reinickendorf el mismo viernes, pero afortunadamente la situación fue contenida.

Mujer de 28 años Sufre Heridas Graves:

Tarde del viernes, una mujer de 28 años fue encontrada con heridas críticas en el pasillo de un edificio de apartamentos, según informó la fiscalía y la policía. A pesar de los esfuerzos de reanimación, falleció poco después en un hospital. Estos detalles fueron informados anteriormente por "Bild".

A continuación, un sospechoso de 45 años fue arrestado por las fuerzas desplegadas, quien se presume que atacó a la mujer de 28 años con un cuchillo. Actualmente se encuentra bajo custodia policial. El móvil del crimen sigue sin estar claro. Inicialmente, no se sabía si había una conexión entre los dos casos.

Un funcionario de la fiscalía no pudo proporcionar información sobre la nacionalidad de la mujer. Se está investigando por parte de una comisión de homicidios y la fiscalía de Berlín. Según "Bild", la mujer tenía dos hijos.

Otro Caso en Few Days:

Un miércoles por la noche en el distrito de Berlín-Zehlendorf, una mujer fue asesinada a puñaladas, presuntamente por su exesposo. La mujer de 36 años era madre de cuatro hijos. El hombre de 50 años está bajo custodia mientras se investiga. Se ha emitido una orden de arresto por asesinato debido a bajos motivos, según la Fiscalía General.

La policía sospecha initially que se trata de un caso de 'femicidio'. El femicidio se refiere al asesinato de mujeres debido a su género, simplemente porque son mujeres. La forma más común es el asesinato de mujeres por parte de sus parejas o exparejas.

Durante su matrimonio, el hombre tenía un historial de violencia doméstica contra ella. Finalmente, la mujer se separó y obtuvo una orden de protección y una orden de restricción del tribunal que prohibía a su exesposo acercarse a ella, hablarle o mantener una cierta distancia.

Intento de Asesinato:

El mismo viernes, tuvo lugar otro ataque con arma blanca en Berlín. Un hombre atacó a una mujer en su apartamento con un cuchillo de cocina y intentó ahogarla. La policía y la fiscalía se refieren a esto como un intento de asesinato, que ocurrió el viernes por la noche en Reinickendorf.

La mujer de 38 años, whose two children, aged eight and nine, ran out onto the street for help and stumbled upon police officers. The officers apprehended the 32-year-old who was about to continue the attack on the woman.

Both the woman and the attacker were taken to the hospital and police custody, respectively. They are reported to be natives of Ghana.

The woman had taken in the suspect only a week prior, as per the spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office, Sebastian Büchner, speaking to the German Press Agency. The relationship beyond the acquaintance is yet to be clarified. It is being examined whether the man should be placed in a psychiatric clinic instead of investigative custody.

Reacciones a Estos Incidentes:

La Ministra Federal de Familia, Lisa Paus, expresó su shock ante estos incidentes, stating, "Our country is grappling with a severe problem of violence against women. This must end." She emphasized the need for not only security measures against terrorist knife attackers but also for preventing and protecting women from violence. She is preparing a 'Violence Assistance Act' to provide help to all affected individuals.

The Justice Senator of Berlin, Felor Badenberg, has called for action against these brutal murders of men against women, terming it as "pure misogyny". She urged Justice Minister Buschmann to include an ankle monitor in the Violence Protection Act and suggested examining modifications and preventive measures at the state level.

Recent Sentences in Berlin for Relatives' Murders of Women:

Last year, the murder of a woman from Afghanistan by her relatives in Berlin caused an uproar. Two Afghan brothers were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing their sister in July 2021, who lived a life that didn't align with their family's moral standards, transported her body in a suitcase by train to southern Germany, and buried it in a forest.

In 2023, the husband of a six-time mother from Afghanistan was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her in retaliation. He attacked her with a hunting knife on the street only a few weeks after their separation. The judge noted in the verdict that he considered the woman as his property, and he was "incredibly selfish, cunning, manipulative, and malicious".

A pesar del número preocupante de incidentes que involucran a mujeres en Berlín, una mujer de 28 años de nacionalidad desconocida se convirtió en la última víctima de un ataque con cuchillo, lo que resultó en su trágica muerte. En respuesta a la violencia cada vez mayor contra las mujeres, la Senadora de Justicia de Berlín, Felor Badenberg, destacó la necesidad de medidas más estrictas, incl

Lea también: