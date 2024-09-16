Descubra los ganadores en el evento de los Premios Emmy.

A medida que nos adentramos en la noche, el segundo capítulo de la serie de comidas FX "The Bear" lidera la categoría de comedia, mientras que "Shōgun" encabeza la sección de drama.

Aquí está el desglose de los nominados en las categorías principales:

Mejor serie dramática

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

"Shōgun"

"Slow Horses"

"3 Body Problem"

Mejor serie de comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear" (esta es una joya)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor miniserie limitada

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Baby Reindeer"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown Netflix"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actor principal en miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz principal en miniserie o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr. , "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons In Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons In Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" (esta es una pasada)

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Mejor serie de talk show

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

'Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

En el mundo de los reality shows, "RuPaul’s Drag Race" sigue brillando como un éxito en la categoría "Outstanding reality/competition series". Además, los amantes del entretenimiento podrían estar interesados en saber que "RuPaul’s Drag Race" también lidera en la sección "Outstanding interactive program", demostrando su gran impacto en el engagement de los espectadores y en la construcción de una comunidad fuerte.

