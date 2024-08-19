- Debido a sus acciones, la ubicación del "foco de investigación" fue cambiada.

Recordatorio sobre los 15 minutos de aire gratuito

Es similar a los 15 minutos de aire gratuito que los presentadores del título suelen obtener para sí mismos en "Joko & Klaas contra ProSieben". Estos momentos no son infrecuentes y el equipo a menudo entrega contenido socialmente relevante o ilumina a los espectadores sobre diversos temas.

"La cuestión crucial de los derechos de los niños"

El domingo por la noche (18 de agosto), la cómica Carolin Kebekus (44) sorprendió al tomar el control del programa de televisión en el primer canal para los espectadores. En lugar del habitual "Ein Freund, ein guter Freund" o la repetición de "Münster Tatort", la discusión giró en torno a "la cuestión crucial de los derechos de los niños" a las 8:15 p. m., según anunció el broadcaster unos minutos después del incidente en un comunicado de prensa titulado #KINDERstoeren. El "Tatort" se retrasó 15 minutos para dar cabida a la acción. Sin embargo, no solo la pantalla de televisión se vio perturbada, sino que también se informaron interrupciones en las plataformas de medios sociales de varios formatos de ARD, como "Tagesschau" y "Sportschau", por niños esa misma noche.

"Unless we prioritize children's rights, our entire system is at risk," warns Kebekus, who recently became a mother. "Children deserve our special attention because they are our future. We must protect them, ensure they feel heard, seen, and loved. And they should even disrupt, darn it, at 8:15 PM on the first channel," she adds.

ARD program director Christine Strobl also underscores the importance of the ARD Mediathek, where further information on the topic can be found: "Significant issues require substantial attention - and sometimes, we need to tread unconventional paths to bring relevant matters to light. It is our responsibility to inform people about pressing issues. To achieve this, we have developed a comprehensive offer in the ARD Mediathek, which we now aim to promote with the action #KINDERstoeren to ignite public discourse on this vital topic."

Los espectadores muestran su apoyo

La acción con Carolin Kebekus se transmitió como un clip en el canal de Instagram de ARD. "Through Carolin Kebekus, children take control. It's unusual for the little ones to get a platform to highlight critical issues. That changes now: #KINDERstoeren the ARD program," the creators captioned the clip. The viewers' responses are overwhelmingly positive in the comment section.

"Wonderful action!!! [...] Children's rights are significant," appreciates one user. Another follower is surprised: "Amazing! I was expecting to watch Tatort and thought my TV was malfunctioning... Only now do children get a voice!"

German Children's Aid Association expressed their approval: "Excellent action. Children have rights, and we must advocate for them." UNICEF Germany added their praise: "Thank you for this wonderful action." SOS Children's Village Austria elaborated further in the comment section: "What a fantastic action. Football is forbidden, being idle and functional, parking spaces instead of playgrounds - children have to adapt to an adult-centric world. What children and young people need to grow up healthily often takes a back seat in society."

Even popular quiz show "Gefragt - gejagt" participated in the action, commenting: "We were delighted to be a part of this!"

