Reivindicación del Sur de Alemania - CSU: Steinmeier debe terminar la lucha continua de los semáforos

CSU cree que el Presidente Federal Frank-Walter Steinmeier debería intervenir en las disputas entre los partidos de la coalición en el gobierno federal. "Es necesario que el Presidente Federal Steinmeier aborde abiertamente la crisis de la coalición y actúe como mediador", dijo el Secretario General de CSU, Martin Huber, en Múnich. Debería instar a los partidos a volver al trabajo del gobierno y poner fin al conflicto.

Huber enfatizó que no puede seguir así hasta las próximas elecciones federales. "Y si incluso el Presidente Federal no puede resolver este conflicto, entonces también es su tarea hacerle saber al Canciller: La coalición ha llegado a su fin, no puede seguir así. Si no hay solución ahora, la votación de confianza es inevitable".

La coalición ha estado discutiendo públicamente durante semanas

La coalición en Berlín ha estado discutiendo públicamente durante semanas sobre el presupuesto federal. Después de que el líder del SPD, Lars Klingbeil, demandara un acuerdo rápido el domingo, el FDP entonces demandó una reducción en la asignación ciudadana.

La semana pasada, el conflicto sobre el presupuesto de 2025 se reavivó. El fondo es tres proyectos que se supposed to reduce the financing gap in the budget for the coming year. After Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) commissioned expert opinions due to legal and economic concerns and found them legally risky, Scholz declared the opposite on vacation.

By mid-August, Scholz, Lindner, and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) will again be seeking solutions. Then, the draft budget will be submitted to the Bundestag, which needs a lot of time for deliberation. Lindner put the still-to-be-closed financing gap at five billion euros.

