- Comienza el concurso de arquitectura para una nueva sinagoga

El proyecto de reconstrucción planificado de la sinagoga en Fraenkelufer en Berlín-Kreuzberg está dando otro paso adelante. "Se ha lanzado una competencia arquitectónica a nivel europeo para el proyecto", dijo el comisionado de construcción Engelbert Lütke Daldrup a la Agencia Alemana de Prensa. La competencia busca determinar la forma arquitectónica y de diseño específica del proyecto, que incluirá un centro comunitario y cultural, así como un jardín de infancia con 45 plazas. Durará hasta finales de año, y se espera que un jurado decida el diseño ganador a mediados de enero de 2025.

La antigua sinagoga en Fraenkelufer, que podía alojar hasta 2.000 personas y era una de las más grandes de Berlín, fue inaugurada en 1916 y largely destruida por los nazis durante los pogromos del 9 de noviembre de 1938. Las ruinas restantes fueron demolidas en la década de 1950. La iniciativa para el nuevo edificio viene del líder de la fracción SPD en la Cámara de Representantes, Raed Saleh.

El proceso, que comenzó en 2017/2018 y ha tenido sus altibajos, está siendo acompañado y impulsado por una asociación y un comité,whose members include representatives from politics, business, and society. The most prominent member is Friede Springer, the majority shareholder of the Axel Springer media house ("Bild", "Welt").

Many hurdles have already been overcome. In 2022, former airport chief Lütke Daldrup joined as an honorary building commissioner, and under his leadership, important planning and approval steps have been successfully completed. Recently, it was about a so-called needs program in which the responsible authorities confirmed the planned spatial structure and its use. The architectural competition as the next step is a challenge, said Lütke Daldrup. It is about combining the functionality of a modern community and cultural center with the memory of the predecessor building and its history.

The plot of land belongs to the state of Berlin, and currently, a smaller synagogue is used by a Jewish community in the immediate vicinity. The new Jewish center is to provide space for culture and education, neighborhood and inter-cultural encounters, celebrations, events - and for a kindergarten. The project is also intended to send a signal of diversity and tolerance and against anti-Semitism.

Lütke Daldrup hopes for construction to begin in 2026. The initiators have always estimated the costs at around 20 to 25 million euros, and according to Lütke Daldrup, this approximate framework has not changed. Up to 24 million euros have been earmarked for the project in various investment packages of the state of Berlin. Donations will also be added.

Lütke Daldrup hopes that after the architectural competition and further planning procedures, the building permit will be issued in 2026. "If everything goes very well, we could lay the foundation stone at the end of 2026."

El proyecto de reconstrucción de la sinagoga tiene como objetivo incorporar un espacio religioso, ya que el nuevo edificio servirá como centro comunitario y cultural para la comunidad judía. La iniciativa para este proyecto diverso e inclusivo está impulsada por un fuerte compromiso contra el antisemitismo.

