- Comienza con un espectáculo ante una audiencia de miles en la Gamescom

Inaugurando en Gamescom, la feria líder a nivel mundial de videojuegos y juegos de computadora, un público de aproximadamente 4,000 espectadores observó cómo los expositores presentaron una variedad de juegos próximos en un centro de exposiciones de Colonia.

El segmento "Opening Night Live" llevó a los espectadores a través de Settings históricos, escenarios contemporáneos oscuros y visiones apocalípticas escalofriantes, donde los héroes deben combatir a las fuerzas del mal. Se estrenaron trailers para el juego de caballeros medievales "Kingdom Come Deliverance II", el juego de disparos "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" y la fiesta de destrucción de zombis "Dying Light: The Beast".

En "Dune Awakening", los participantes luchan inicialmente por sobrevivir en el planeta desértico Arrakis, persiguiendo luego el poder y la influencia. Este juego prometió atraer a los entusiastas de las películas, que anteriormente habían visto gusanos de arena en la pantalla grande y ahora tienen la oportunidad de verlos en las pantallas de las computadoras.

La presencia de empresas tecnológicas estadounidenses fue ubicua, con la serie "Secret Level" de Amazon Prime y "Squid Game: Unleashed" de Netflix siendo destacadas. El juego de acción "Batman: Arkham Shadow", influenciado por la serie de cómics, requería el casco de realidad virtual Meta propiedad Quest 3 para una experiencia óptima.

El nostálgico regresó con el juego de estrategia "Civilization VII", debutado por primera vez en 1991. Su director creativo, Ed Beach, aplaudió el viaje del jugador a través de la historia mientras creaba sus civilizaciones en el escenario.

Tim Miller, productor de "Secret Level", se emocionó visiblemente en el escenario: "No podemos tener suficiente de los videojuegos". La serie combinó de manera fluida diferentes mundos de videojuegos.

Después del evento de la noche, las puertas de otros pabellones de exposiciones se abrieron por la mañana del miércoles, permitiendo el acceso a los stands de diversas empresas.

Gamescom como un evento popular

Gamescom serves as a public trade fair with purchased tickets, attracting numerous industry representatives for networking and business deals. On Saturdays, tickets are already sold out, and the event ends on Sundays.

Last year, around 320,000 attendees from various countries graced the event, and this year's turnout could potentially surpass that number. The highest attendance was in 2019, with 373,000, but then a decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. However, this year's projections are optimistic, boasting an expansion in offerings: more than 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries showcasing new video and computer games, technical innovations, and services, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.

The industry faces challenges

The event's host, Geoff Keighley, acknowledged that the industry is currently encountering challenges. In fact, many, particularly smaller studios, are grappling economically. Post-COVID, demand for games has dropped, but manufacturing costs have escalated, dissuading investors.

As per the "Game Industry Layoffs" blog, approximately 11,540 industry jobs have been lost worldwide this year, a slight increase from the 10,500 jobs lost last year. Several indie studios in Germany have also closed down.

Visitors at Gamescom were thrilled to learn about the new computer game "Dying Light: The Beast", which allows players to engage in a zombie destruction fest. Amidst all the excitement, many attendees also showed interest in the upcoming computer game release of "Kingdom Come Deliverance II", a medieval knights game.

Lea también: