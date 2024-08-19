- Chechenos expresan interés en apostar a Scholz durante la contienda electoral

A pesar de las bajas valoraciones del canciller Olaf Scholz (SPD), su compañero de partido y alcalde de Hamburgo, Peter Tschentscher, seguirá aprovechando la ventaja de la incumbencia de su antiguo cargo y las políticas de la coalición de semáforo en la campaña electoral de Hamburgo. "Es un canciller de primera", dijo Tschentscher a la agencia alemana de prensa.

Tschentscher salió en defensa de Scholz, quien fue alcalde de Hamburgo hasta 2018, ante las críticas: en la coalición con los Verdes y el FDP, es difícil "organizar la política tan smoothly como la gente desea".

Sin embargo, aún no hay planes de cooperación con el canciller para la campaña electoral del Citizens' Assembly. "Como gobierno, tenemos nuestras tareas. Así que mi campaña electoral solo comienza tarde. No hay fechas ni estrategias sólidas aún", dijo Tschentscher. El Citizens' Assembly de Hamburgo tendrá otra ronda en marzo de 2025.

Tschentscher elogia la política de refugiados del gobierno

En la campaña electoral, se pueden destacar muchos movimientos inteligentes del gobierno federal, señaló Tschentscher. Como ejemplo, citó la política de refugiados: "Nunca se ha logrado tanto en este campo en los últimos dos años. Los gobiernos anteriores hablaron mucho de este tema pero no tomaron medidas. Eso ha cambiado ahora".

Ahora hay controles fronterizos en Alemania, deportaciones más consistentes y acuerdos con otros estados miembros de la UE para monitorear y controlar la migración en las fronteras exteriores de la UE.

Especially in this contentious subject, Tschentscher sees "so many practical advancements that I have no qualms about aligning with the federal government's stance." He also sees no need for separation from the traffic light coalition in other areas. "Hamburg backs, for instance, the federal government's stance on climate protection and investments in renewable energies."

Tschentscher plans to run for election with the achievements of the traffic light coalition

Even annoying blunders like the first draft of the so-called heating law have been corrected with Hamburg's input. "In other words, there's sometimes criticism of how the traffic light coalition operates in Berlin. Then we also file an objection in the Bundesrat. At the same time, we work well with the ministries in many projects. There are many areas where we clearly support the policy of the traffic light coalition, for example in the area of housing construction targets or in the promotion of hydrogen technology. These are points we can refer to in the election campaign."

The SPD, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has implemented notable changes in refugee policy, a fact that Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of Hamburg and a member of the SPD, firmly supports. Tschentscher maintains that the SPD's policies, such as the establishment of border controls, increased deportations, and agreements with EU member states, have led to significant advancements in this area.

Lea también: