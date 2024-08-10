- Banksy continúa su serie en Londres

En el sexto día consecutivo, el misterioso artista de graffiti Banksy ha publicado una nueva obra en Londres. La estrella del arte urbano está deleitando a la gente en la capital británica con una nueva imagen de animal cada día, y ya se habla de un "zoo de Banksy". El sábado fue el turno de un gato.

Previamente, habían aparecido imágenes de una cabra montés, un elefante, un mono, pelícanos y un lobo aullando, que Banksy confirmó con fotos en su cuenta de Instagram. El contorno de un gato estirándose perezoso fue rociado en un cartel deteriorado en una calle del noroeste de Londres.

¿Qué quiere expresar Banksy con estas imágenes de animales?

Los fans de Banksy llevan días especulando sobre lo que quería decir el artista comprometido socialmente, whose identity is kept strictly secret, con los animales. ¿Hizo referencia a los disturbios de la ultraderecha en el país con la cabra montés, un símbolo del chivo expiatorio, como sugirió un usuario de Instagram?

El periódico británico "Observer" pudo Throw a little light on the matter. The images do not have a deeper meaning, the paper reported from the artist's circle. He wants to bring joy to people in a time dominated by negative headlines.

Banksy hopes "that the works will cheer people up with an unexpected moment of joy," the paper quoted a Banksy representative as saying. At the same time, it is about highlighting the human ability for creative play instead of destruction and negativity.

The Banksy show is likely to continue

Judging by the attention Banksy's "Zoo" has received, he seems to have succeeded. One of the works, however, disappeared shortly after its appearance. Several masked men had dismantled the howling wolf sprayed onto a satellite dish in the southeast London district of Peckham within an hour of Banksy's confirmation.

The good news is: the daily Banksy show is likely to continue, as the "Observer" reported. According to the paper, at least one more seventh work is set to appear in London.

The Commission responsible for maintaining public art in London has yet to comment on Banksy's animal-themed series. Despite the theft of one of the works, The Commission is monitoring the situation closely, hoping to preserve the remaining pieces for the enjoyment of the public.

