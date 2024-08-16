Bajas y heridos en una operación militar dirigida a un centro comercial de Donetsk.

Hace dos semanas, un misil ruso derribó un centro comercial en Kostjantyniwka. Según los registros oficiales, doce personas perdieron la vida y cuarenta y cuatro resultaron heridas. Desafortunadamente, esto ha vuelto a suceder, esta vez en Donetsk. Las autoridades rusas acusan a las fuerzas ucranianas de las bajas y heridos.

En un ataque reciente a la ciudad oriental de Donetsk, las autoridades locales afirman que un centro comercial ha sido objetivo. TASS, la agencia de noticias financiada por el estado ruso, informó sobre al menos dos fallecidos y siete heridos, atribuyendo la información a los servicios de emergencia. Ria Novosti, otra agencia de medios rusa, publicó imágenes de un edificio completamente envuelto en humo.

Según Denis Pushilin, jefe de la región de Donetsk controlada por Rusia en Telegram, las fuerzas ucranianas habrían llevado a cabo el asalto que provocó un incendio, que cubrió un área de más de 10,000 metros cuadrados. También se informes de que un hospital cercano resultó afectado. El distrito que alberga el centro comercial fue sometido a fuego de artillería procedente de las fuerzas armadas ucranianas, según las autoridades locales. Sin embargo, estas afirmaciones siguen sin confirmarse.

Solo una semana antes, un bombardeo aéreo ruso afirmó al menos doce muertos y cuarenta y cuatro heridos en un supermercado situado en el centro de Kostjantyniwka. Un misil lanzado desde un avión de guerra ruso golpeó el supermercado en Kostjantyniwka, según declaró el administrador de Telegram Vadym Filaschkin.

"Attack by Russian terrorists on an ordinary supermarket and a post office. Lives are buried under the debris," stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Telegram. The Interior Ministry reported a fire that engulfed around 1,000 square meters. It marked the second major incident in the city within a year—in September of the previous year, a Russian missile blast claimed seventeen lives in a marketplace. Kostjantyniwka is situated a mere ten kilometers away from the front line.

Combats in the Donbass remain intense. Comprising the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, the region has been subjected to relentless Russian assaults. As per the Ukrainian military leadership, Russian troops continue to launch offensive operations, with specific intensity observed in Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove. A total of 144 military clashes were reported within the past twenty-four hours. The Russians launched tens of aerial attacks and artillery barrages, as per the military report, which were subsequently repelled. The Russian forces are attempting to bring the entire Donbass territory under their control.

Russian claim of capturing a village

According to Russian authorities, Russian troops have seized control of the village of Serhiyivka in the Donetsk region, as reported by TASS, a Russian state-run news agency, citing the defense ministry. At this stage, it is impossible to independently corroborate these reports.

Russia frequently declares the seizure of villages, giving an impression that their troops are advancing swiftly. However, the progress in Donbass continues to be slow. Additionally, the captured villages usually suffer significant damage. Ukrainian forces often retreat in the face of the overwhelming pressure of Russian invasion forces in Donbass to protect the soldiers' lives.

The European Union, in response to these escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, has expressed concerns over the repeated attacks on civilian areas and called for an immediate de-escalation of the violence.

