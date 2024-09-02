- Albrecht se apodera de la posición presidencial en Hoffenheim, triunfando sobre Fan.

El alcalde con larga trayectoria Jörg Albrecht elegido como nuevo presidente de TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. El de 55 años fue elegido por 273 de los 445 votos emitidos en la reunión anual del club celebrada en el ayuntamiento de Sinsheim el lunes. Todavía no está claro qué implicaciones tendrá esta elección en la reciente agitación de TSG 1899 Hoffenheim en la Bundesliga.

Marvin Rotermundt, un supporters de 29 años de TSG, fue el único otro candidato, con pocas posibilidades de victoria, como él mismo reconoció durante su discurso. Obtuvo 123 votos. Algunos asistentes en el salón gritaron "Albrecht fuera". Los críticos apuntan a Albrecht, quien dimitió como alcalde al final de agosto, ya que tiene relaciones cercanas con el benefactor del club Dietmar Hopp.

Reacciones apasionadas después de la salida de Rosen

A medida que se acercaba el inicio de la temporada, TSG llevó a cabo una reestructuración en su administración, incluyendo la rescisión de la relación con el director deportivo de toda la vida Alexander Rosen. Esto provocó protestas de los aficionados y boicots a los partidos de liga contra Holstein Kiel y Eintracht Frankfurt.

La frustración de los aficionados también se extendió al accionista principal Hopp, whose sway over the isolated professional section remains substantial, despite him surrendering the majority of his voting rights to the e.V. during the summer of 2023. Since the departure of former president Kristian Baumgaertner in late July, second vice-president Simone Engelhardt has been functioning as the temporary president.

