Al menos 22 personas murieron en un ataque aéreo israelí dirigido a un complejo de edificios en Gaza.

Un representante de la Defensa Civil de Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, informó que un misil impactó en la Escuela Al-Zaytoun, ubicada cerca de Gaza City, dondeNumerosas personas buscaban refugio.

Según la Oficina de Medios de Gaza, el incidente provocó la trágica pérdida de 13 niños, incluidos un bebé de solo 3 meses. Además, varios niños sufrieron lesiones lo suficientemente graves como para requerir amputaciones, informó la OMG.

El ejército israelí afirmó que el complejo se utilizaba como centro de mando de Hamas y se habían realizado esfuerzos para minimizar las bajas civiles en el proceso.

Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) declararon: "Aviones llevaron a cabo un ataque preciso contra terroristas que operaban en un centro de mando y control de Hamas en Gaza City".

"El centro de mando y control, integrado en una estructura que anteriormente servía como la Escuela Al Falah, era utilizado por terroristas de Hamas para planificar y ejecutar ataques terroristas", agregó la FDI.

CNN no pudo confirmar de manera independiente la presencia de operativos de Hamas en el complejo. Con el tiempo, la FDI ha acusado repetidamente a Hamas de utilizar escuelas y hospitales como bases de operaciones.

Un colaborador de CNN que documentaba las secuelas informó que los oficiales de Defensa Civil sugirieron que al menos 20 personas habían fallecido. Las imágenes del lugar mostraban numerosos cadáveres mientras el personal médico navegaba entre los escombros.

Una mujer que se alojaba en la escuela compartió su historia con CNN: "No hubo aviso. Estábamos en las escuelas y de repente started to rain missiles down on us. There was no warning. Where is the conscience?"

She added further, "My message is that this war and the bloodshed should awaken you. All of you are numb and don’t feel anything ... No schools, no hospitals, no food, no water. Shame on you."

A girl named Amal, also sheltering at the school, inquired, "What have we, the children, done to wake up and sleep in fear? At least stop the bombing of schools. We have no schools, no homes — where should we go?"

"Everyone was martyred, all of them were martyred, torn to pieces," she conveyed her emotions.

"The Arab countries are afraid and don’t want to intervene — why are you scared? What is our fault? Call for a truce and end this. What’s wrong with you?" Amal questioned.

The current escalation in tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has led Israel to persist in operations within Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas following the October 7 attacks, which resulted in the alleged killing of a prominent Hamas operative and several other militants.

The IDF also declared on Saturday that they had recently discovered "armed militants" looting a humanitarian aid truck in the Rafah region, without specifying a date.

While securing the humanitarian route, the IDF stated, "Troops identified armed militants looting a humanitarian aid truck. In a swift operation, the troops directed drones that located the militants fleeing in a car, and they were eliminated by IAF aircraft."

The security of humanitarian convoys is a concern for aid organizations, with looting being a recurring issue.

Khader Al-Za’anoun of Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, provided reporting assistance.

The international community should Condemn these escalating actions in the Middle East, as schools and civil areas continue to be targeted in the world. The Middle East is witnessing a high number of civilians suffering due to the ongoing conflict.

