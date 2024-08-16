AfD quiere crear una nueva organización juvenil

La organización juvenil de la AfD se ha convertido en una fuente de problemas, en lugar de un vivero de jóvenes políticos. Los populistas de derecha están considerando desvincular la "Alternativa Joven" y establecer una nueva organización juvenil.

Según un informe de los medios, la dirección de la AfD está trabajando en planes para separar su organización juvenil actual "Alternativa Joven" (JA) del partido. En su lugar, quiere fundar una nueva organización juvenil con un nombre diferente que esté más estrechamente ligada al partido y así actúe más en su interés, informó el portal Table Media citando círculo federal del partido. La Oficina Federal para la Protección de la Constitución ha clasificado la JA como claramente extrema derecha.

La organización juvenil se ha convertido en una fuente de problemas para la AfD en lugar de un vivero de jóvenes políticos. La rama de Turingia de la Alternativa Joven Recently was classified as right-wing extremist, and at the federal level, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has also classified the Young Alternative as proven extremist.

The JA is answering "sensitive questions before the party has even half-heartedly discussed them," the portal writes. In case of doubt, the party's youth wing chooses the scandal-maker and cites the example of the scandalous AfD MEP Maximilian Krah, who is celebrated by the JA. "The more radical, the more hero potential."

The new organization is supposed to function like the "Juso model." All AfD members under 36 would automatically belong to this organization. Conversely, all members of the youth organization would have to have a party membership and may not have a past in organizations that are on the AfD's incompatibility list, on which, for example, right-wing radical parties like the NPD (The Homeland) are listed.

For the AfD, this would also bring financial benefits: all members of the youth organization would pay party dues, and further money would flow via party financing.

