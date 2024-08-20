A la actriz de televisión Danielle Fishel le han diagnosticado cáncer de mama.

Conocida por su papel en la sitcom de los '90 "Boy Meets World", Danielle Fishel actualmente está causando revuelo por un giro sombrío en su vida. A los 43 años, está luchando contra el cáncer de mama.

Danielle Fishel, la actriz y madre de dos hijos pequeños, recently revealed her battle with breast cancer in an episode of her podcast "Pod Meets World." The diagnosis came during a routine check-up, which Fishel shared with her listeners.

"I discovered I have DCIS," Fishel shared, "which is an early form of breast cancer." DCIS stands for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, a form of cell growth that can potentially progress into breast cancer.

"It's extremely early," Fishel reassured, "It's practically at stage zero. I'll have surgery to remove it, follow-up treatment, and I'll be healthy again." So far, her tumor has not metastasized to the surrounding breast tissue.

Fishel Promueve el Cuidado Preventivo

"I scheduled my mammogram the moment I received the reminder text," Fishel added, emphasizing the importance of timely screenings. She hopes her story serves as a reminder to others to keep their appointments. "We can't simply neglect saying, 'I don't have time for this, I had one last year'," she stressed.

Originaria del estado estadounidense de Arizona, Fishel se hizo conocida en los '90 a través de diversas producciones televisivas. Apareció en dos episodios de "Full House" pero alcanzó mayor reconocimiento con su papel como Topanga Lawrence en "Boy Meets World", desde 1993 hasta 2000.

Fishel tuvo una relación con Lance Bass de NSYNC hacia el final de los '90. Bass salió del armario en 2006. En 2018, anunciaron planes de convertir su antigua relación en una película. Hoy en día, Fishel está casada con el autor Jensen Karp por segunda vez. La pareja tiene dos hijos, nacidos en 2019 y 2021.

"A pesar del diagnóstico desafiante de cáncer de mama, Danielle Fishel mantiene la esperanza y está comprometida con su plan de tratamiento."

"Al compartir su experiencia con DCIS, una forma de cáncer de mama en etapas tempranas, Fishel destaca la importancia de las revisiones regulares de cáncer de mama y asistir a todas las citas."

