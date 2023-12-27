Handball Bundesliga - Zwickau wins Central German derby in Halle

The handball players of BSV Sachsen Zwickau have gained some breathing space in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga. Coach Norman Rentsch's team won the Central German derby at SV Union Halle-Neustadt 25:22 (10:10) on Wednesday and defended its non-relegation place. BSV also moved to within one point of Halle. The team from Halle missed a great opportunity to move into a safe midfield position.

Ema Hrvatin (7/2), Diana Magnusdottir and Laura Szabo (5 each) played the biggest part in the team from Saxony 's third win of the season. Julia Niewiadomska (5) and Alexandra Lundström (4/4) scored the most goals for Halle.

The visitors got off to the better start and were 7:5 ahead after 18 minutes. The club from Halle was able to level the deficit by the break and held all the cards at 17:14 (41'). However, Zwickau turned the game around despite being double short-handed at times and their brilliant goalkeeper Caroline Martins (12 saves). They were 20:19 in front with nine minutes to go (51'). Halle pulled 21:20 in front again two minutes later, but the BSV players consistently punished Halle's mistakes in the final phase.

http://www.bsvzwickau.de/ https://www.union-halle.net/ https://www.handball-bundesliga-frauen.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de