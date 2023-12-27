Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligasaxony-anhaltzwickauhandballsaxonywomenhandball league

Zwickau wins Central German derby in Halle

The handball players of BSV Sachsen Zwickau have gained some breathing space in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga. Coach Norman Rentsch's team won the Central German derby at SV Union Halle-Neustadt 25:22 (10:10) on Wednesday and defended its non-relegation place. BSV also moved to within one...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A handball lies in front of a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A handball lies in front of a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball Bundesliga - Zwickau wins Central German derby in Halle

The handball players of BSV Sachsen Zwickau have gained some breathing space in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga. Coach Norman Rentsch's team won the Central German derby at SV Union Halle-Neustadt 25:22 (10:10) on Wednesday and defended its non-relegation place. BSV also moved to within one point of Halle. The team from Halle missed a great opportunity to move into a safe midfield position.

Ema Hrvatin (7/2), Diana Magnusdottir and Laura Szabo (5 each) played the biggest part in the team from Saxony 's third win of the season. Julia Niewiadomska (5) and Alexandra Lundström (4/4) scored the most goals for Halle.

The visitors got off to the better start and were 7:5 ahead after 18 minutes. The club from Halle was able to level the deficit by the break and held all the cards at 17:14 (41'). However, Zwickau turned the game around despite being double short-handed at times and their brilliant goalkeeper Caroline Martins (12 saves). They were 20:19 in front with nine minutes to go (51'). Halle pulled 21:20 in front again two minutes later, but the BSV players consistently punished Halle's mistakes in the final phase.

http://www.bsvzwickau.de/ https://www.union-halle.net/ https://www.handball-bundesliga-frauen.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

"Rescue service" is written on the jacket of a man in front of a fire department ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Medical emergency: 57-year-old dies in his car

A 57-year-old driver has died in a medical emergency in the Vulkaneifel district. According to the police, he drove off the road to the left on the B421 between Hillesheim and Birgel on Wednesday. The car scraped along the crash barrier for around 50 meters and finally came to a halt. There...

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
Volleyballs lying in a hall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bitterfeld loses in three sets in Düren

The VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen volleyball team suffered a clear defeat at the hands of SWD powervolleys Düren. The newly promoted team lost 0:3 (16:25, 21:25, 19:25) at the sixth-placed team in the table on Wednesday. Sebastian Gevert, who was honored as the game's most valuable player, converted the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Police officers secure the crime scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Autopsy of the body after fatal police operation

Following the fatal police shooting of a 49-year-old man in Mannheim, an autopsy is now to be carried out on his body. The autopsy is planned for Wednesday, said a spokesperson for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA). The SWR had previously reported on this.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

"Rescue service" is written on the jacket of a man in front of a fire department ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Medical emergency: 57-year-old dies in his car

A 57-year-old driver has died in a medical emergency in the Vulkaneifel district. According to the police, he drove off the road to the left on the B421 between Hillesheim and Birgel on Wednesday. The car scraped along the crash barrier for around 50 meters and finally came to a halt. There...

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
Volleyballs lying in a hall. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bitterfeld loses in three sets in Düren

The VC Bitterfeld-Wolfen volleyball team suffered a clear defeat at the hands of SWD powervolleys Düren. The newly promoted team lost 0:3 (16:25, 21:25, 19:25) at the sixth-placed team in the table on Wednesday. Sebastian Gevert, who was honored as the game's most valuable player, converted the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public