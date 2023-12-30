Skip to content
Zwickau loses home game against Dortmund 25:31

The handball players of BSV Sachsen Zwickau have ended the year with a defeat. Coach Norman Rentsch's charges lost their home game against fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund 25:31 (12:17) on Saturday. The Zwickau team was unable to score any bonus points in the battle to stay in the league. Haruno...

 Haruno...
A handball lies in front of a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The handball players of BSV Sachsen Zwickau have ended the year with a defeat. Coach Norman Rentsch's charges lost their home game against fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund 25:31 (12:17) on Saturday. The Zwickau team was unable to score any bonus points in the battle to stay in the league. Haruno Sasaki (9 goals), Anna-Lena Hausherr (6/3) and Meret Ossenkopp (4) played the biggest part in the visitors' success. Diana Magnusdottir (8), Ema Hrvatin (7/3) and Rita Lakatos (4) scored the most goals for Zwickau.

The hosts were only able to hold their own for the first ten minutes. Dortmund then pulled away with a 4:0 run from 6:5 (11th minute) to 10:5 (15th minute) and extended this lead to 19:12 by the 33rd minute. Although Zwickau fought its way back to 18:22 (42'), it was no longer able to put its opponents under serious pressure.

http://www.bsvzwickau.de/ https://www.handball-bundesliga-frauen.de

Source: www.stern.de

