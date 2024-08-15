- Zverev reaches the round of 16 at the Cincinnati tournament.

Tennis pro Alexander Zverev is smoothly advancing to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open on his way to the US Open. The 27-year-old Hamburg native defeated Karen Khachanov 6:3, 6:2 at the ATP tournament in the USA. At the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Zverev, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, also defeated the Russian in the final. He won the match 6:3, 6:1 and became the first German to win a gold medal in singles tennis. The US Open in New York begins on August 26.

This is the second tournament for the world number one since the Olympics in Paris ended last Sunday. In singles, Zverev lost in the quarterfinals to Italian Lorenzo Musetti, ending his hopes of a repeat Olympic victory. Last Sunday, Zverev also lost in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal to American Sebastian Korda.

