Zverev had been enduring respiratory illness for an extended period.

Following his triumph at the Laver Cup, tennis sensation Alexander Zverev decides to take some time off and withdraws from the competition in Beijing. The pro athlete has been grappling with health concerns for quite some time now, and now he knows what's been causing him trouble. Yet, he remains hopeful to make a swift comeback to the circuit.

Zverev had to pull out of the Beijing's 500-level event due to a lung infection. Post his successful participation at the Laver Cup in Berlin last weekend, the world number two is choosing to give himself and his system a well-deserved break. "Unfortunately, I've been diagnosed with a lung infection, which sheds light on the physical struggles I've faced in the recent past," mentioned Zverev. "I need to prioritize my well-being to get back on the court as soon as possible."

The 27-year-old was slated to join forces with Italian Jannik Sinner as the second seed at the event in Beijing's capital. "I'm truly bummed out about having to drop out of the China Open. I'll miss my loyal Chinese supporters in Beijing and eagerly look forward to performing before them again soon," said Zverev.

Davis Cup participation remains unclear

Zverev once more voiced his concerns about fever and cough during the Laver Cup in Berlin last week. Recurring health issues have been plaguing the Hamburg native throughout the entire season. Zverev also recently criticized the tournament's schedule as being overly crowded and the season overly extended.

The German is keen to participate in the Masters-1000 tournament scheduled from October 2 to 13 in Shanghai. After this event, his plans include the events in Vienna and Paris, culminating in the ATP Finals for the top 8 players in Turin.

The German's participation in the Davis Cup finals scheduled at the end of November in Malaga remains uncertain. Team captain Michael Kohlmann had initially not nominated Zverev, but left a spot open for potential inclusion of the Tokyo Olympics champion at a later stage.

