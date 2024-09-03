- Zverev experiences a setback at the US Open

After dropping his headband, Alexander Zverev sadly made his way to the net. The Olympic tennis champ from 2021 had a golden opportunity to secure his first Grand Slam title, but it all fell apart in the quarterfinals of the US Open against Taylor Fritz. Despite a tough fight, Zverev lost 6:7 (2:7), 6:3, 4:6, 6:7 (3:7). This defeat meant he missed out on avenging his quarterfinal loss to Fritz at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Zverev's Passivity was his downfallZverev struggled in crucial moments and failed to capitalize on his chance to reach the semifinals in New York. His loss marks another setback in his mission to claim a Grand Slam title, as he settled for second place in 2020.

"This is a major letdown for him," tennis legend Boris Becker said on Sportdeutschland.tv: "I didn't sense any confidence from him in the fourth set." Becker was blunt in his assessment, stating that "Fritz was the superior player."

Fritz Makes Grand Slam Semifinal DebutFritz sealed his spot in the semifinals with poise and precision in front of a cheering US crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win took him 3 hours and 26 minutes, and he'll now face either Frances Tiafoe or Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Had Zverev advanced, he would have become the first male German tennis player to reach three Grand Slam semifinals in a single season since the legendary Boris Becker in 1991. However, Zverev's journey slowed down in the semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

A Rare Opportunity WastedThis chance was unique for Zverev, as he would have skipped facing the top favorites until the finals, as defending champion Novak Djokovic and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz were eliminated early.

Much like WimbledonAt the Wimbledon grass classic, Zverev's hopes were dashed by Fritz despite taking a 2-0 lead. A knee injury held him back, and Fritz claimed a thrilling victory. "We've had some engaging matches this year. I need to bring my best game today," Zverev remarked before competing on the enormous tennis stage. "The enthusiasm here is contagious. Everyone loves playing on such a large stage."

The court was bathed in sunlight, and the atmosphere was still somber just before 14:00. Both players had to find their footing. After his initial dazzling point, Zverev proudly raised his index finger.

Fritz took a Tactical ApproachFritz had an aggressive game plan. The California native targeted Zverev's serve early and pushed ahead as close to the baseline as possible, aiming to put pressure on him right away. However, Zverev remained stable on serve for a long time - until he faced three set points at 5-6. With an impressive streak of seven powerful first serves, Zverev managed to save himself and took the tiebreak.

There, Fritz remained composed despite missing opportunities and claimed the set with six consecutive points. Zverev seemed dissatisfied with the stringing of his racket and hit it repeatedly.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle cheered him on from the stands. After losing at Wimbledon, Zverev criticized some spectators in Fritz's box for behaving excessively.

Zverev Bounces Back EmotionallyZverev fought back with passion. He delivered a stunning passing shot, much to the delight of the crowd, and secured his first break point of the entire match to tie the set at 1:37 hours.

Zverev's start to the third set was less than impressive, as he found himself trailing 0:3. But he managed to fight his way back. He attacked aggressively and made his way to the net, usually securing the point. Unfortunately, at 4:5, Zverev faltered once again and lost the set.

The tension in the fourth set was palpable, and again, a tiebreak was necessary. Here, Fritz remained composed, just like in the first set, and emerged victorious.

