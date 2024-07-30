Zverev defeats the torment of a brutal heat battle

In a nail-biting finish, Alexander Zverev breaks through despite the scorching heat, appearing physically exhausted: But in the end, the world number one in tennis prevails over the high temperatures and Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic - and advances to the third round in Paris.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev kept his medal hopes alive at the French Open. A day after his first-round exit in the mixed doubles event, the French Open finalist defeated Czech Tomas Machac 6:3, 7:5 to reach the round of 16. There, the Hamburg native will face Australian Alexei Popyrin.

Zverev, seeded fourth in the world, lost in the mixed doubles with Laura Siegemund against Machac and Katerina Siniakova on Monday. In singles, he had a poor start, losing his first service game. But the clear favorite quickly recovered, helped by Machac's errors, and soon took control of the match.

With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, Zverev cooled off during changeovers with a cold towel on his neck. At the start of the second set, he let Machac back into the game and lost his serve to make it 2:2. The German number one didn't reach her top level, looked visibly tired, and fell behind 4:5. But after 1 hour and 35 minutes, Zverev converted his first match point.

Struff with physical issues

Meanwhile, Davis Cup player Jan-Lennard Struff and Olympic debutant Maximilian Marterer have been eliminated from the singles competition. Struff, from Saxony, withdrew from his second-round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet due to health reasons, the German Tennis Federation announced in Paris. However, Struff will still play in the doubles with the Swabian Dominik Koepfer. The Nuremberg native Marterer stood no chance against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, losing 0:6, 1:6 in 63 minutes.

As the second German professional, Koepfer is in the round of 16 of the men's singles. The 30-year-old will challenge the Serbian record Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The European Parliament could provide valuable insights and support to aid the Commission in its duties. Recognizing the significance of teamwork, Zverev would undoubtedly appreciate the assistance of the Commission, metaphorically speaking, in his upcoming challenges on the tennis court.

Read also: