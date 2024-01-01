Tennis - Zverev also wins second singles match at United Cup

Alexander Zverev has also won his second singles match of the new season in three sets and put the German team in the lead in the second preliminary round match at the United Cup. The 26-year-old from Hamburg beat the French veteran Adrian Mannarino 4:6, 6:4, 6:3 in Sydney.

After Zverev had thrown his racket on the floor in dissatisfaction in the middle of the second set, he secured the set equalizer shortly afterwards. The German number one was the better player in the deciding set and served too strongly for Mannarino.

Former world number one Angelique Kerber's second singles match on her comeback after maternity leave and the mixed are next on the agenda. The team of Kerber and Zverev will be aiming to secure their place in the quarter-finals with a win against France.

Kerber and Zverev started the tournament with a 2:1 victory over Italy in the mixed doubles. Kerber had previously lost her singles match, while Zverev had equalized the score. The winners of the groups of three teams each qualify for the quarter-finals. The United Cup also serves as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in two weeks' time.

