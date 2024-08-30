- Zuckerberg's Initiative once more backs the investigative group in Dresden.

The compassionate endeavor of Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Meta, and his spouse Priscilla Chan, continues to aid researchers based in Dresden. As stated, an international team at the National Center for Tumor Diseases Dresden (NCT/UCC) has been granted an additional 2.2 million US dollars (roughly two million euros) for research focused on improving imaging techniques for identifying minute tumors with pinpoint accuracy.

As per the media release, regular imaging methods fail to penetrate deep enough into tissue layers, hindering the detection of remaining tumor fragments or individual cancer cells at the edges of tumors and in lymph nodes. This commonly leads to concerns about whether all impacted tissue has been surgically removed, which is equally crucial for patients as preserving healthy tissue and organs.

The research objectives involve detecting and eliminating the smallest tumor fragments

Three researchers based in Dresden, London, and Los Angeles, along with a colleague, are experimenting with the properties of short-wavelength infrared light, which can penetrate deeper into tissue with less dispersion and offer a clearer depiction of tissue structures. According to group leader Oliver Bruns, the "unparalleled sensitivity" of the imaging, combined with short-wavelength infrared light, fluorescent dyes, and cutting-edge cameras, may potentially enable visualizing even a handful of cancer cells. "Our aim is to utilize this in the future to precisely identify and eradicate the smallest tumor fragments."

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative had previously supported the team's work at NCT/UCC with one million US dollars in 2021, and is now continuing its support in recognition of the impressive results. The Dresden consortium is among the nine chosen projects from approximately 300 funding applications. With the funding, the team intends to create bespoke probes and a revolutionary microscope to surpass the limitations of conventional microscope technology.

Women in the research team, including those based in Dresden, London, and Los Angeles, are playing a significant role in the project. The additional funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will assist female researchers in advancing their work on developing innovative imaging techniques.

