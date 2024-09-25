Zoo to Return Expensive-to-Maintain Giant Pandas to Their Native China

Helsinki, Finland — Finland is sending back two giant pandas to China in November, over eight years ahead of schedule, as the zoo they reside in can no longer afford their maintenance, the chair of the zoo's board revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were transported to Finland in January 2018, following a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the signing of a joint agreement protecting the animals.

Ever since its establishment in 1949, the People's Republic of China has been dispatching pandas to foreign zoos to enhance commerce, solidify diplomatic relationships, and enhance its global image.

The Finnish agreement stipulated a 15-year tenure, but soon, Lumi and Pyry will undergo a month-long quarantine before being returned to China, as per Ahtari Zoo, their current habitat.

The zoo, a private entity, invested over 8 million euros (approximately $9 million) in the pandas' residence and incurred annual expenses of 1.5 million euros for their upkeep, including a preservation fee paid to China. Ahtari Zoo Chairman Risto Sivonen disclosed these details.

The zoo had anticipated that the pandas would attract visitors to its central Finland location; however, it admitted to amassing mounting debts due to the pandemic's travel restrictions last year. A return had been under discussion, Sivonen confirmed.

Inflationary pressures had exacerbated expenses, the zoo added, and Finland's government turned down funding requests in 2023.

Negotiations to send the pandas back took three years, according to Sivonen.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed that the panda's return was a business decision by the zoo, unrelated to Finland's government, and not affecting bilateral relations between the two countries.

China had attempted to aid the zoo, but ultimately, both countries agreed, after amicable consultation, to return the pandas, the Chinese embassy in Helsinki acknowledged to Reuters.

The pandas, Lumi and Pyry, were initially sent to Finland as part of China's diplomatic efforts to strengthen relationships with Europe. Despite the pandas being a significant attraction, the zoo's financial struggles led to the decision to return them to their homeland, affecting non-governmental relations between Europe and China.

