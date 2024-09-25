Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewseuropeworld

Zoo to Return Expensive-to-Maintain Giant Pandas to Their Native China

Finland is accelerating the return of its two giant pandas to China in November, over eight years prior to the scheduled date, due to financial constraints that prevent the zoo from maintaining their care.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
Giant pandas Lumi and Pyry engage in frolic at the Ahtari Zoo's Snowpanda Resort situated in...
Giant pandas Lumi and Pyry engage in frolic at the Ahtari Zoo's Snowpanda Resort situated in Finland on February 17, 2018.

Zoo to Return Expensive-to-Maintain Giant Pandas to Their Native China

Helsinki, Finland — Finland is sending back two giant pandas to China in November, over eight years ahead of schedule, as the zoo they reside in can no longer afford their maintenance, the chair of the zoo's board revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were transported to Finland in January 2018, following a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the signing of a joint agreement protecting the animals.

Ever since its establishment in 1949, the People's Republic of China has been dispatching pandas to foreign zoos to enhance commerce, solidify diplomatic relationships, and enhance its global image.

The Finnish agreement stipulated a 15-year tenure, but soon, Lumi and Pyry will undergo a month-long quarantine before being returned to China, as per Ahtari Zoo, their current habitat.

The zoo, a private entity, invested over 8 million euros (approximately $9 million) in the pandas' residence and incurred annual expenses of 1.5 million euros for their upkeep, including a preservation fee paid to China. Ahtari Zoo Chairman Risto Sivonen disclosed these details.

The zoo had anticipated that the pandas would attract visitors to its central Finland location; however, it admitted to amassing mounting debts due to the pandemic's travel restrictions last year. A return had been under discussion, Sivonen confirmed.

Inflationary pressures had exacerbated expenses, the zoo added, and Finland's government turned down funding requests in 2023.

Negotiations to send the pandas back took three years, according to Sivonen.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed that the panda's return was a business decision by the zoo, unrelated to Finland's government, and not affecting bilateral relations between the two countries.

China had attempted to aid the zoo, but ultimately, both countries agreed, after amicable consultation, to return the pandas, the Chinese embassy in Helsinki acknowledged to Reuters.

The pandas, Lumi and Pyry, were initially sent to Finland as part of China's diplomatic efforts to strengthen relationships with Europe. Despite the pandas being a significant attraction, the zoo's financial struggles led to the decision to return them to their homeland, affecting non-governmental relations between Europe and China.

Pandas are set for a month-long isolation period prior to their return voyage to China.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Absolutely no traces of mineral oil were found in any item examined.
Hot-Topics

Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text.

Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text. Oats are generally considered a health-conscious and budget-friendly option, but misjudging a product can lead to undesired results, as demonstrated in a test by Öko-Test. Oats offer numerous benefits, such as keeping you feeling full, lowering blood sugar

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

The sun lounger rental permits were established during an era when the seaside expanses were still...
Panorama

Palma is facing repercussions: reduced deception on the Ballermann

Palma is facing repercussions: reduced deception on the Ballermann For quite some time now, the "beach decline" issue has been prevalent, even in places like Mallorca where the coastal areas are shrinking. The people, both locals and tourists, have been vocal about the high beach congestion. In response,

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Luke Mockridge's performance tour has extended to Germany as well.
Society

Luke Mockridge publicly showcases a controversial situation

Luke Mockridge publicly showcases a controversial situation Following some insensitive jokes about disabled individuals in a podcast, Luke Mockridge encountered significant backlash. Despite issuing an apology, there's been questioning about whether he genuinely regrets his actions. Presently, he's utilizing this controversy as comedic material in his

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public