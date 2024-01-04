Uckermark - Zoo only temporary home for discovered monkey

According to the Angermünde Zoo(Uckermark), the little monkey discovered during a customs inspection is doing well under the circumstances. The marmoset is still a young animal and around three to four months old, zoo director Dennis Sonnenberg told the German Press Agency on Thursday. "It should actually stay with its parents for as long as possible, it has a social nature." Clawed monkeys lived in small groups.

The little monkey was discovered last Friday by customs officers in a car on the A11 near Gramzow (Uckermark). The driver stated that he had brought the animal from Poland for a family member and was only the transporter. He was unable to produce the necessary accompanying documents. The monkey was then taken to Angermünde Zoo. The driver is being investigated.

The monkey, a Rothandtamarin according to Sonnenberg, is fed porridge, carrots and fruit by keepers. It has a sleeping box in a small cage and a place to climb, as the zoo director described. However, the young animal only receives "vacation care" and the zoo does not want to keep it.

According to Sonnenberg, putting it together with other marmosets at the zoo would only cause trouble, as they already live in groups and are marmosets - a different species. The director now hopes that the authorities can quickly clarify what happened to the animal and who the monkey's rightful owner is. The zoo manager suspects that the little animal was hand-reared. He has observed that it is turned towards people.

Angermünde Zoo is home to 250 animals and 45 species, including catta lemur monkeys, Bactrian camels, alpacas, emus, birds of prey, coatis and red, fallow and mouflon deer. The zoo with its spacious enclosures is located in an old park landscape.

