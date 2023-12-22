Storm depression - "Zoltan" swirls in the north: Rail traffic still affected

Storm "Zoltan" is sweeping through the north of Germany in particular with strong gusts and showers - and is causing some trouble just before Christmas. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) predicted a severe storm surge for the German North Sea coast and Hamburg on Friday morning. The East Frisian coast and the Weser region can also expect severe storm surges. Deutsche Bahn is expecting further restrictions on passenger services on Friday.

Rail traffic was hit hard on Thursday. There were numerous cancellations and delays in regional and long-distance services due to the storm damage. "In some cases, damage can only be conclusively assessed in daylight", a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Thursday evening. The railroad lines in the north are particularly affected.

According to initial information, long-distance trains between Hamburg/Hanover, Kassel and Frankfurt/Stuttgart/Basel as well as Würzburg and Munich will be canceled on Friday. There will be delays and occasional cancellations between Berlin/Leipzig/Erfurt and Frankfurt. ICE and IC trains between Cologne and Kassel will also be canceled for the time being. According to information from Friday, no ICE and IC trains will stop in Marienhafe, Norden, Norddeich and Norddeich Mole. The EC train routes in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein are also affected.

There were also weather-related delays and cancellations on regional services on Thursday, which continued into Friday night. Traffic was suspended on some routes near Hamburg.

The gale-force winds not only caused trees to fall onto the tracks, but also onto roads. Christmas markets remained closed or closed early and ferries were canceled - such as the trips between Rostock and Gedser in Denmark. In addition, the Fehmarnsund Bridge in Schleswig-Holstein had to be completely closed, according to the police.

The Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) issued a flood warning for the entire state. In many places, the first rivers would burst their banks and flood forestry and agricultural areas.

While the all-clear was given for a severe storm surge during the night, the BSH predicted a severe storm surge for the German North Sea coast and Hamburg on Friday. In the Hamburg Elbe area, the police warned of water levels of around 3 meters above mean high water in the morning. According to the police, the affected area should be avoided. The flood peak is expected to be around 11 a.m. at the St. Pauli gauge with a height of up to 3.05 meters above mean high water

Experts from the BSH also predicted severe storm surges for the East Frisian coast and the Weser region on Friday. The high tides there are expected to be 2.5 meters to 3 meters above the average level in the morning and at midday. On the North Frisian coast, water levels of 2 meters to 2.5 meters above mean high tide are expected. The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a severe weather warning for the west coast of Schleswig-Holstein.

Source: www.stern.de