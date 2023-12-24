Traffic - "Zoltan" in Bavaria: hundreds of smaller operations

Emergency services in Bavaria were called out hundreds of times on Saturday and on Christmas Eve due to the storm "Zoltan". However, there were no major operations or storm damage, according to police headquarters on Sunday. The emergency services mainly had to deal with fallen trees, loose roof parts and fallen power lines. The fire department was also mainly deployed in Franconia due to flooding. One person was slightly injured in a weather-related car accident.

In Upper Bavaria, the emergency services were called out 250 times, in Upper Franconia 150 times. Around Nuremberg and Erlangen, the emergency services were called out 70 times, according to the fire department. In Swabia and Lower Franconia, on the other hand, there were only a few weather-related call-outs, according to the police headquarters.

The storm caused a few accidents. For example, a gust of wind near Altomünster (Dachau district) caused a trailer to veer into oncoming traffic, which then crashed into an oncoming car, according to police reports on Sunday. A 30-year-old was slightly injured in the accident, a 43-year-old was unhurt.

Source: www.stern.de