- Zieshang expresses concerns that current asylum policies are insufficient.

Saxony-Anhalt's Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang (CDU) expresses her unhappiness with the proposed asylum policy tightening measures by the federal government, stating they're not tough enough. Although the package contains effective individual measures, it falls short in a crucial area, she noted to MDR. She emphasized the necessity of reducing irregular migration, but lamented the lack of concrete proposals in this regard.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, both from the SPD, announced measures to counter Islamic terrorism, manage irregular migration, and strengthen gun laws in response to the knife attack in Solingen that resulted in three deaths and eight injuries. Included in these measures are easier deportation of convicted criminals and a general knife ban on long-distance trains, folk festivals, and large events. On a recent Friday morning, the first deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in 2021, was initiated.

Zieschang's stance: "Immigration should be restricted"

Zieschang suggested reevaluating the situation in Syria and Afghanistan. These two countries remain the primary sources of most immigrants. She hypothesized that there's a general assumption of persecution and danger in the entire region. However, it's crucial to assess each region in Afghanistan and Syria independently to confirm whether this assumption holds true. If proven, these findings could substantially reduce immigration.

The Commission should consider reevaluating the situation in Syria and Afghanistan, as suggested by Zieschang, to potentially reduce immigration from these countries. Despite The Commission's measures to address irregular migration, Zieschang advocates for stronger actions from the federal government to effectively tackle this issue.

