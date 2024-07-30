Skip to content
Ziesel moves from Kronberg to the Czech Republic

The endangered ground squirrels should become "survivable" again. To this end, the Opel Zoo is relocating the rodents to the Czech Republic.

1 min read
15 ground squirrels were reintroduced into the wild in the Czech Republic by the Opel Zoo.
The Opel Zoo in Kronberg has released endangered ground squirrels into the wild. Around 70 ground squirrels from various European facilities, including 15 from the Opel Zoo, reached their new home in the Czech Republic in early July. The species, classified as "critically endangered," is to be made "viable" by this reintroduction, approximately 80 kilometers northeast of Prague, the zoo announced. The zoo in Hesse has been releasing ground squirrels into the wild for the sixth consecutive year.

To acclimate the ground squirrel offspring to their new surroundings, the Opel Zoo set up release boxes with pre-drilled holes. These are intended to provide the animals with shelter and protection from predators. Initially, the ground squirrels will receive additional food, after which they will begin to dig for their own food and prepare for winter, according to the zoo. Mating season is expected to follow in the spring.

