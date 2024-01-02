Weather - Zieschang: Long flood operation ahead

During a visit to Sangerhausen in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, Saxony-Anhalt's Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang predicted that the local flood operation would last a long time. "The particular challenge here is that we are facing a long operation," said the CDU politician on Tuesday. At the turn of the year, many people were not with their families but working on the dykes. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service, rain is expected to continue over the next few days.

The district declared a state of emergency last Saturday (30.12.). As a result, the central organization lies with the district. Zieschang said that special consideration had to be given to staff planning due to the high workload. The situation could not be managed without the help of other districts. According to the district authorities, emergency services from the Salzlandkreis and Saalekreis districts are on site to provide support.

Source: www.stern.de