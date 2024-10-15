Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsManufacture of motor vehicles

ZF is planning to reduce its workforce in Saarbrücken by 1800 positions.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Transmissions for automatic vehicles are manufactured at ZF's facility in Saarbrücken
Transmissions for automatic vehicles are manufactured at ZF's facility in Saarbrücken

ZF is planning to reduce its workforce in Saarbrücken by 1800 positions.

ZF, a struggling auto parts manufacturer, is planning to eliminate around 1,800 positions at their Saarbrücken facility by 2023. This decision was disclosed by a company representative in Saarbrücken, with a consultation meeting with the workers' council scheduled for the following day. This reduction in workforce is an extension of the 14,000 job cuts announced by ZF back in July, aiming for a reduction across Germany over the next four years. The Saarbrücken facility, which manufactures auto transmissions, currently employs roughly 10,000 people and is the sole ZF site producing transmissions for cars with traditional engines, hybrids, and electric vehicles.

Saarbrücken is the sole ZF location producing transmissions for vehicles powered by various energy sources, including classic engines, hybrid models, and electric cars. The site has recently established new production lines for electric vehicles. However, the recent drop in orders has led to idling of certain facilities.

ZF communicated that the job cuts in Saarbrücken, originally slated to finish by 2025, will predominantly occur due to expiring temporary contracts. If the order situation does not improve, as much as 4,500 positions could potentially be eliminated in Saarbrücken by 2028.

Despite the new production lines for electric vehicles, the recent drop in orders has caused certain facilities to idle at the Saarbrücken facility. Due to expiring temporary contracts and potential order improvements, the Manufacture of motor vehicles at the Saarbrücken facility could see up to 4,500 position reductions by 2028.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

IN RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 17: Absentee ballots are organized for mailing at the Wake...
Politics

International voters, potentially holding significant sway for the Democrats, face legal challenges instigated by the Republican Party in pivotal election states

The process of casting votes from abroad, traditionally regarded as inviolable by both political factions due to its significance to United States military personnel stationed overseas, is currently under attack through numerous lawsuits supported by the Republican Party.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public