Zeppenfeld cancels New Year's Eve concert

Opera singer Georg Zeppenfeld has canceled his appearance at the Berlin Philharmonic's traditional New Year's Eve concert. He had to cancel his appearance as Hunding in the concert performance of the first act of "Die Walküre" due to illness, the internationally renowned orchestra announced on...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Georg Zeppenfeld, German opera singer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra - Zeppenfeld cancels New Year's Eve concert

Opera singer Georg Zeppenfeld has canceled his appearance at the Berlin Philharmonic 's traditional New Year's Eve concert. He had to cancel his appearance as Hunding in the concert performance of the first act of "Die Walküre" due to illness, the internationally renowned orchestra announced on Saturday. Tobias Kehrer will stand in for him as bass at short notice, making his debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker.

Under the direction of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, Kehrer will be on stage on Saturday evening and then on New Year's Eve afternoon at 5.30 pm. The other singing roles will be performed by tenor Jonas Kaufmann as Siegmund and soprano Vida Miknevičiūtė as Sieglinde.

Source: www.stern.de

