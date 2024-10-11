Zelenskyy visits the Vatican for a talks session with Pope Francis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky touched down in the Vatican on a Friday morning, setting up a half-hour chat with Pope Francis. After wrapping up in the Holy See, Zelensky's itinerary included a visit to Berlin, where Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, was ready for an afternoon session.

This marks Zelensky's second one-on-one with the Pope, with their last encounter happening during the G7 summit's leaders' meet in Apulia, Italy, back in June. Since Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Pope Francis has issued numerous peace appeals, some of which have faced criticism in Kyiv.

A flashpoint occurred in March when Francis called for Ukraine to "drop its guard and negotiate." Later in late August, he denounced Kyiv's move to restrict the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which maintains ties with Moscow, and voiced worry over religious freedoms in Ukraine.

Prior to Zurich's Vatican visit, he linked up with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London. Shortly after, he sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before his trip to Rome to connect with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Throughout this European trek, Zelensky's primary goal is to garner additional backing in Ukraine's battle against Russian forces. Ukraine has consistently urged for a greater supply of fighter jets and enhanced air defenses, given Russia's apparent air power dominance.**

