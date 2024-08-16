Zelenskyy: Supplies for troops in eastern Ukraine arrived

Facing increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around the Donbass. "Horlivka and Pokrovsk, most Russian attacks are happening there," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address. The urgently needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that is needed now." However, Zelenskyy did not provide details on whether additional troops were being deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 skirmishes since the start of the day around the Donbass defense positions.

03:46 Governor: Strategic bomber crashes in Siberia

The Governor of Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, Igor Kobzev, reports the crash of a strategic bomber of the Tu-22M3 type. The cause is said to be a technical malfunction. One of the four-member crew died, the governor said, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The rest of the crew managed to eject and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine offers citizenship to foreign fighters and their families

Foreign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and their family members will have the opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Every warrior who defends the Ukrainian state, protects our people, and defends our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This applies especially to our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently hold the citizenship of other states, but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US government approves sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany

The US government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) explained that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens the security of the USA "by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange fund

The primary task of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to bring back Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quoted him. According to their own reports, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland honors war heroes and draws parallel to Putin

Poland commemorated its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. The parade featured tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must prepare and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On "Polish Army Day," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz writes in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "Today, we honor all the heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explains.

Sixty-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who was among the spectators, says the parade is a show, but he is happy to see that the military has more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," says Szelenbaum. "This is necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand up to (Russian President) Putin."

20:59 General Christian Freuding announces further German military aid for UkraineThe chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt", Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to this, the focus of military aid is on delivering additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. A total of two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. In addition, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered, as well as around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists. Furthermore, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern and eastern UkraineIn the south and east of Ukraine, five civilians have been killed by Russian attacks, according to official reports. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an air raid. There was another fatality in an artillery attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone attack. Another man, who had been previously injured in an attack, died in hospital, as reported by the authorities in Kherson. Meanwhile, the authorities are calling on the residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army continues to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine discuss delivery of long-range cruise missiles in advanced stageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage", according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent", citing a source from the circle of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a time in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 combat jets, among other things. Kyiv has been pressing the USA since the beginning of Russia's attack to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with their long-range missiles, so that they can attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep inside Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineIn the framework of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Lithuania is sending a new package consisting of trailers, trailers, and folding beds. "Ukrinform" reports, referring to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, that in August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in GermanyThe Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. During a multi-day stay in the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for longer. This makes him "deeply affected," says Woelki in Kyiv. "That's why it's important that the war not be forgotten in Germany." During his stay, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, after his visit to Bucha, he became aware of how important standards like the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On site, it became very clear to him that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha, says the cardinal. Bucha stands out as a symbol of atrocities of the war, with some bodies found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. People must be cared for, says Woelki. "We will continue to engage in this." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops are increasing their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, prompting Ukrainian forces to seek new positions, says Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, fewer than 1,000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," says Lychovyi on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and establish firing positions in the area, the spokesman said. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and Ukrainian forces have to relocate, Lykhovyi adds.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The Russian Air Force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code: Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, according to the state news agency TASS. The crew was able to bail out safely. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber is suspected as the cause of the incident.

The bomber, developed in the late 1960s and produced in various variants until 1993, was originally designed as a long-range bomber. After arms negotiations, the refueling probe was removed, making it a medium-range bomber. The Tu-22 can be loaded with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Deaths and Injuries from Russian Glide Bomb Strikes in Kharkiv Region

Authorities report several Russian glide bomb attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian facility, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state news agency "Ukrinform," citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In a separate glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Again

Amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state TV Rossija, as reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus is a Russian ally and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Since the start of the war, the country has provided its territory to Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine. Despite this, Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He now claims that the West, especially high-ranking U.S. officials, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risk of Their Operation

Christian Freuding, the military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, can understand the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Whenever a military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must seize it. Based on my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risk they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully executed," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt." Freuding recently visited Ukraine for talks. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and ability to succeed in this war and win it," Freuding explained.

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territory

In the ongoing cross-border incursion into Russia that began last week, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks. This is according to consistent reports from British media outlets BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Prior to this, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory, excluding Storm Shadow missiles. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons being used in the current operation on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told BBC and Sky News that this includes the modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage again

The Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, according to an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mychailo Podoljak, who spoke to news agency Reuters today. "Such an act requires large technical and financial resources," Podoljak said. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigation is being led by the General Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. It was revealed on Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for a Ukrainian living in Poland, but he was able to flee to Ukraine. The act is suspected to be linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of Sudja

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. A Ukrainian military command center is being established there, Zelensky said (see entry 15:21). Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was reportedly showing the small town, around ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. The footage showed burned-out Russian military vehicle columns and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk Region

Following the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to maintain law and order and address the immediate needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov said in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of the troops management system in cooperation with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and he said he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The goal is to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination among the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, but these claims could not be independently verified.

Last Tuesday, Kyiv's ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The incursion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has caused widespread surprise in Russia about the state of its border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict with Ukraine has long since become a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the current Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Area: "We Hid in the Bushes"

Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report harrowing moments. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatyana Anikeyeva to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire went on non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over LgovFor over a week, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in battles with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, ordered the evacuation of the Gluschkowo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, over 120,000 residents of the region have been evacuated so far. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two locals, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in DonetskRussian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to reports from the Russian government in Moscow, as cited by the state-run news agency Interfax.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Transitioned to More Active Sabotage"Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, questions are being raised about Germany's security against hybrid attacks from Russia. Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a phase of restraint, with extremists from both the right and left playing a significant role.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian TerritoryThe Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhiy Zehozkij on television. The Ukrainian General Staff reports 58 engagements. This is the highest number of engagements reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in KurskRussian troops have reportedly recaptured the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, as reported on Russian state television. However, these claims about the fighting cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply FledThe situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj sheds some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain of being abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration for the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko stated that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and US Defense Ministers Consult on SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov consulted with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov also thanked Austin for "the continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelensky Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate individuals reportedly initiated a small operation, overseen by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline. The "Wall Street Journal" reports that President Zelensky initially approved the plan but later attempted unsuccessfully to halt it. The sabotage, which cost $300,000, was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht. "I always laugh when I read media speculation about a large operation involving intelligence agencies, submarines, drones, and satellites," a participating officer told the newspaper. "This all came from a drunken night and the iron will of a handful of people who had the courage to risk their lives for their country." Zelensky reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valery Saluschnyy, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, according to reports.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Cost: $60 MillionMilitary intelligence counterintelligence officers in Ukraine, in cooperation with the country's defense forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone. The press office of the SBU reports that the long-range radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "In fact, this radar was the 'eye' of the Russian air defense that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the background, carefully camouflaged it, and moved it often. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the explanation states.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and will establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals for digging trenches in KurskAs CNN reports, Russian job portals are advertising positions for trench digging in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the border area. The Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. The job listings seek "general laborers" capable of digging defensive structures in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskResidents in the Russian region of Kursk must evacuate their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, which has a population of about 4,500 and is 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. The military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod regions, among others, house Army aircraft and fighter jets such as the Su-34 and Su-35. Key targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The impact of the attacks is still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative detention for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigative authority announced that it had opened a criminal case against the US citizen for using violence against a government official, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. The man reportedly refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and then struck a police officer when taken to a police station. The US government has not commented on the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," says Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are working to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portUkraine's military reports that Russia is shelling the port infrastructure of Odessa. At least two people were injured in the attack on the Black Sea facility, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port worker and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office said. The attack used a ballistic missile, according to the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper. Russia has not yet commented on this.

21:50 Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after sabotage alarm at the BundeswehrDefense Minister Boris Pistorius advises increased attention after security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We reacted quickly at both locations, sealed off access, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and initiated laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we are also reviewing our security measures and adjusting them if necessary. This has already been commissioned," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two events in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now it's about waiting for further investigation results and acting calmly. We trust the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (see also entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor files first charges in Russia spy scandalThe public prosecutor's office in Austria has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes charges of spying for Russia. Ott is accused, among other things, of having commissioned another employee as a civil servant in the Vienna Ministry of the Interior, in the name of a right-wing populist FPOe party member, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services. Both Ott and the former FPOe MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein are accused of violating official secrets. They face up to three years in prison, according to the public prosecutor's office. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is said to have provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the German Air Force Base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said in Cologne in front of the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider could have gained access to supposedly well-guarded German Armed Forces bases," she told "Der Spiegel". "At the same time, it is commendable that the German Armed Forces detected the incidents early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

You can read all previous developments here.

The Ukrainian conflict continues to escalate with increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, particularly around the Donbass region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged the frequency of attacks in Horlivka and Pokrovsk, calling for enhanced defense efforts. Meanwhile, there have been reports of a strategic bomber crash in Siberia, Russia, due to a technical malfunction. The crew of the Tu-22M3 bomber managed to eject safely, with one member reportedly deceased and the others hospitalized. This incident occurs independently of the Ukrainian conflict.

Read also: