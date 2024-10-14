Zelenskyy shares challenges in proximity to Kursk

17:04 Following Selenskyj's Plea: Pope's Emissary arrives in Moscow Vatican's special envoy to Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, has made his way to Moscow as per reports from the Russian state news agency RIA, quoting a Vatican insider. A potential meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill is a possibility. Kirill, the leading figure of the Russian Orthodox Church, has strong ties with the Russian leadership. Zuppi had previously visited Moscow in June 2023. Just recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in Rome, requesting the head of the Roman Catholic Church's assistance in securing the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia.

16:32 French Expert Convicted to Labor Camp Sentence in Moscow A French political analyst apprehended in Moscow in early June has been sentenced to three years of labor camp incarceration for allegedly collecting Russian military intelligence. The court fell short of the Russian prosecutor's demand for three years and three months. The defense pleaded for a merciful sentence and proposed a fine. The final verdict has yet to be announced. The detainee, Laurent Vinatier, has had a connection with Russia for 20 years and has grown fond of the nation. "I beg for Russia's forgiveness for disregarding the Russian Federation's laws," he reportedly said, referring to his oversight in registering as a foreign agent. Under Russian legislation, the charges could have resulted in up to five years of imprisonment or forced labor.

16:07 Fatality, Multiple Injuries: Russian Missile Attack on Odessa Causes Extensive Damage A Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port of Odessa led to damage to two freighters and a grain silo, as reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba's Telegram post. Local leader Oleh Kiper recorded one fatality and at least eight injuries, two of them serious.

15:35 Ukraine Battles for Towns and Villages - Time is of the Essence Ukraine and Russia are intensifying their fights for cities and villages, emphasizing the significance of time, according to Colonel Reisner from the Austrian Armed Forces. Retreating before winter might have serious implications for Ukraine.

15:02 Kremlin Criticizes NATO Nuclear Exercise The Kremlin has voiced disapproval towards the annual NATO nuclear drills, intensifying tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine. "Such exercises contribute to the further escalation of tensions," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to the Russian agency Interfax. Peskov did not mention that Russia frequently conducts its nuclear forces' exercises, raised its alert level due to the Ukraine conflict, and threatened missile attacks.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine's Special Forces Likely Surrounded" As per military analyst Ralph Thiele, the situation on Ukraine's front lines, due in part to the failed Kursk offensive, is dire. Urgent stabilization of Ukraine is necessary, which can only be achieved through a ceasefire. While Putin is "organizing" Russia's weapons supply for future use.

14:00 Russian Defense Minister Meet with Chinese Military Leadership Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov visited Beijing for discussions with China's military leadership. During his stay, he will engage in meetings with the military and political leadership of the country, as per the Russian Defense Ministry. The unannounced trip takes place just days before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, which is expected to host Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their diplomatic, military, and economic ties in the face of the Ukraine conflict, participating in several joint military exercises since then.

13:28 Sudden Cessation of Nighttime Drone Attacks by Russia The preceding night marks the first in over a month and a half during which Ukrainian forces have not faced combat drone attacks. According to Ukrainian media, no reports of drone attacks have been recorded - a first in 48 consecutive nights. Although the Ukrainian air force does not mention drone attacks, it reports that the Russian army launched guided bomb attacks the previous night.

13:15 German Government Confirms: Biden's Visit to Germany this Week German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner acknowledges that US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Germany later this week. The German government is collaborating closely with the US government regarding the details of the trip. Buechner cannot share any further specifics as of now. Initially, a state visit with full protocol honors was scheduled for the end of last week, but Biden had to cancel at short notice due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, the planned summit at the US airbase in Ramstein supporting Ukraine was also postponed.

12:43 Ukrainian Intelligence Service: Russian Plane Catches Fire A video published by the Ukrainian military intelligence service shows a flaming plane on a Russian military airbase. It is alleged that a Russian transport plane of the Tu-134 model caught fire aboard the Russian military airbase "Orenburg-2" during the night from Saturday to Sunday, possibly due to arson. Such aircraft are primarily used for transporting the Russian Defense Ministry's leadership. The Russian southern region of Orenburg borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 German Intelligence Agency Reveals Summer Incident: Close Call for Germany's Plane Crash

According to a security agency, Germany narrowly avoided an aircraft disaster in July due to a potential Russian-instigated fire in an air cargo container. Fortuitously, the container ignited on the ground at a DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during the flight, as mentioned by Thomas Haldenwang, head of the agency, during a German intelligence services hearing in the Bundestag. If this hadn't been the case, it would have resulted in a crash. The fortunate event, according to reports, was the delayed flight of the cargo container originating from the Baltic region in Leipzig. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited and started a cargo container on fire. Security circles imply that the incident may be connected to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Aims to Establish a New Global Order

The president of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, perceives a direct military threat from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces could potentially carry out an attack on NATO," Kahl stated during a hearing of the parliamentary oversight committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he explained, referring to Germany being the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia. "We are directly engaging with Russia," Kahl noted, warning that Putin's goal isn't just Ukraine, but rather "in reality, the establishment of a new global order" he cautioned. Russian espionage services are actively employing all their resources "and without any qualms." "A further deterioration of the situation is highly unlikely," the BND president warned. Consequently, the German security services must obtain the necessary means and competencies from politics to contend with these hazards.

11:00 Top German Intelligence Officials Report Increased Russian Espionage Activities

The heads of Germany's intelligence services touched on hybrid and clandestine activities by Russia during a public hearing in the Bundestag. Martina Rosenberg, head of the Military Counterintelligence Service, reported efforts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr: "Whether to scrutinize German weapons deliveries to Ukraine, training projects, or weapons projects, or to sow insecurity through sabotage actions." Thomas Haldenwang, head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, stated that espionage and sabotage activities by Russian actors in Germany had increased "both quantitatively and qualitatively." He explained, "We are witnessing aggressive activity by the Russian intelligence services." Read more here.

10:29 EU Levies Sanctions against Iran for Missile Exports

The EU has imposed new sanctions against Iran for providing ballistic missiles to Russia. The punitive measures target companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and export of these weapons, EU diplomats said after a decision by the foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Read more here.

10:22 "Phantom Fleet" reportedly transporting more Russian oil, study finds

A report indicates that Russia is increasingly exporting oil through its so-called "phantom fleet" of aged oil tankers. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics. In December 2022, it was 2.2 million barrels per day. The export via the phantom fleet now accounts for 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, as per the study. Several Western countries accuse Russia of using barely seaworthy ships to circumvent EU sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. This enables Russia to avoid a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries via ships not owned or insured by Western companies, posing a significant environmental threat to the seas.

09:28 Faeser warns of escalating Russian intelligence activities in Germany

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warns of increasing threats from Russian intelligence activities in Germany. "We notice that Putin's regime is becoming increasingly aggressive," the SPD politician informed the "Handelsblatt". "Our security agencies are deploying significant resources to protect our country against the perils of Russian espionage, sabotage actions, and cyberattacks." These have already affected Germany and thwarted potential bomb attacks in support of the Russian regime against Ukraine. CDU foreign and security policy spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter also warns of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he told the "Handelsblatt" and urged the intelligence services to be reinforced financially, personnel, and materially. "Our capabilities in the field of intelligence defense are almost nonexistent, and the sanctions for deterrence are only implemented half-heartedly," he criticized.

08:54 Russia alleges Ukraine of kidnapping Kursk residents

Russia is accusing Ukraine of kidnapping residents from the Russian region of Kursk. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova alleges that Ukrainian forces have abducted over a thousand citizens from Kursk. She provides no evidence. She also told the Argumenty I Fakty news portal that over 30,000 people from Russian border regions have been evacuated to safety from Ukrainian attacks and are being accommodated in shelters across Russia. There are still arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner for the abduction of Ukrainian children. According to earlier Ukrainian reports, almost 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine by the beginning of the year. Some have since been returned.

07:44 Scholz highlights issues in Ukraine war coverageChancellor Olaf Scholz highlights issues with the reporting on the Ukraine war. Noting the hostile attitude towards Ukraine aid in eastern Germany, the SPD politician tells the "Swabian Newspaper": "It's a bit satisfying now that this question wasn't asked in interviews for a long time and barely got mentioned in newspapers, on TV, or the radio." He explains: "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wouldn't supply more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether this was even right was hardly asked. And as a result, the explanation for why it's important to support Ukraine and exercise caution was overlooked." It's essential, he says, to not do everything that some are demanding loudly. He chose not to supply cruise missiles and established rules for where the weapons supplied by Germany could be used.

07:20 Wadephul urges Scholz to support Ukraine ahead of Biden visitThe CDU/CSU parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being reluctant in supporting Ukraine. Looking ahead to US President Joe Biden's expected visit to Germany this Friday, Wadephul tells the "Daily Mirror": "Scholz should seize the opportunity to clearly state that Germany is ready to take the lead in managing major crises." He adds: "Scholz's hesitance is the largest obstacle for Ukraine. He can still take action and allow Taurus and the free use of all weapons systems. This could also convince Biden."

06:41 Report: Hungary Reportedly Wants to Aid Trump with Ukraine LoanAccording to a report by US newspaper "Politico," the Hungarian government is allegedly planning to help Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump by aiding him to get out of a loan for Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to help Trump stop any further financing for Ukraine, citing EU diplomats. This would allow Trump to tell his supporters that no more money would be given to Ukraine if he's re-elected. According to the report, Hungary could only agree to a change in loan rules that would allow the US to play a significant role after the US election. The current US administration is pushing for Russian assets in the EU to be frozen to finance loan funds for Ukraine. However, Hungary has so far refused to extend sanctions against Russia for 36 months.

03:42 NATO Kicks Off Annual Defense Exercise Involving Nuclear WeaponsNATO has commenced its annual exercise to protect the alliance's territory using nuclear weapons. The "Steadfast Noon" exercise, which will last for two weeks, includes around 2,000 military personnel from eight air bases. Key locations include air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. The exercise will train with more than 60 aircraft, including modern fighter jets capable of transporting US nuclear bombs in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be used during the exercise. Read more here.

01:58 37,000 People Evacuated from SumyOver the past few weeks, approximately 37,000 residents of the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy, including 6,400 children, have been evacuated. According to the military administration, further evacuations are planned. The region, which borders the Russian region of Kursk, is under daily attack by Russia. In recent weeks, the use of guided bombs has significantly increased.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Happened Without BidenUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticizes the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have tried to keep this conference going," Merz said in the ARD program Caren Miosga. "Why are the Europeans placing themselves lower than they are?" he asked, advocating for greater independence from the US, especially considering the possibility of Donald Trump returning as US president. "This is not the powerful nation we're used to."

23:08 Merz Would Deliver Taurus Under Certain ConditionsCDU chairman Friedrich Merz would only provide the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine under specific conditions. He favors telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing civilian targets. If Russia does not comply, he would first lift restrictions on the use of the supplied weapons, then deliver Taurus. Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects the delivery of Taurus for various reasons, including its range reaching Moscow. The Union's parliamentary group has presented two motions to provide Taurus to Ukraine. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Hold Pivotal Roles in Ukraine ConflictThe conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of employing unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and cutting-edge technologies in future conflicts, as stated by Josep Borrell. The EU should prioritize bolstering its indigenous technological capabilities to avoid reliance on external sources, as per the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, who shared these insights in his blog. The Ukraine war has offered a glimpse into the future of combat: "Land robots will carry out tasks ranging from reconnaissance to full-blown assault. Russia has already implemented autonomous vehicles capable of launching anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine utilizes robots for evacuating the injured and clearing mines. Aerial drones have successfully aided tanks. Maritime drones have significantly undermined Russia's perceived maritime superiority at sea, reopening the Black Sea," Borrell explains.

22:05 Fatal Drone Strike in Kherson Region Confirmed by AuthorityA fatal incident resulted from a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, according to updates provided by the regional administration on Telegram. A 34-year-old man, traveling on a moped, was the unfortunate victim. This incident follows an earlier instance where two individuals were injured due to a Russian drone strike in the region.

21:44 Washington Post: Stolen Starlink Terminals Aid Russian War EffortsRussian troops are reportedly continuing to integrate illegally secured Starlink satellite communication terminals in their operations at the front lines, despite US efforts to curb technology transfer, as mentioned in "The Washington Post" report. These illicitly obtained Starlink terminals allow the Russians to improve attack coordination, expedite drone deployments, and deliver precise artillery fire against Ukrainian forces, the article informs.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Putin with Birthday Gift - Russian DelightTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered a vase as a birthday present to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7, as reported by the Russian state-run news agency TASS, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Erdogan sent the gift ahead of their phone conversation, which also took place on that day, Ushakov notes. "It's a splendid vase," he added.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Participating in Russian Military Operations in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, not only is North Korea providing Russia with weapons, but also personnel to enlist in its military forces. "We are witnessing an escalating partnership between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about weapon deliveries; it's about deploying North Korean personnel to the military occupation forces," the Ukrainian president said in his evening address, urging his nation's allies to enhance their support. He emphasized the need for additional support to bolster the front line, improved long-range capabilities, and more critical supplies for Ukraine's military forces. "It's about imposing greater strain on the aggressor to prevent an expansion of the conflict," Zelensky concluded.

