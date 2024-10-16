Zelenskyy rejects notion of Ukrainian land handovers

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky shared his unheard-of "victory strategy" towards Russia's aggressive war against his nation in a parliamentary session. He made it clear that Ukraine won't yield any land to Russia. In his address to the lawmakers in Kyiv, he asserted, "Our nation will get stronger and our positions will be stronger, enabling us to bring an end to this conflict." Zelensky strongly objected to the idea of surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia, stating that Russia's regime lacks a viable future.

This "victory strategy" consists of five primary points, along with three secret ones, Zelensky revealed. He emphasized the need for swift implementation of these steps. Simultaneously, he appealed for unity among parliamentarians and expressed his gratitude to all the soldiers battling for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Recently, Zelensky visited Europe's major capitals – Berlin, London, Paris, and Rome – seeking reinforcements to counter Russia's invading forces. He specifically mentioned the requirement for advanced fighter jets and enhanced air defense systems due to Russia's superior air force.

This "victory strategy" aims to bring an end to the ongoing Wars and Conflicts between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky's strategy involves strengthening Ukraine's position and negating Russia's aggressive actions.

