Zelenskyy issues potentially destructive nuclear weapon warnings during EU assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implies revitalizing Ukraine's nuclear arsenal if NATO membership is not attainable swiftly. During a Brussels press conference, Zelensky questioned, "What other course of action is there? Either Ukraine possesses nuclear weapons or we belong to a particular alliance." He mentioned that he was unaware of any effective partnerships aside from NATO.

In terms of potential resistance from the USA towards Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelensky claimed to have discussed this matter with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, believing that Trump grasped his stance. He emphasized, "Ukraine seeks NATO, not nuclear weapons."

Zelensky showed little empathy towards American concerns pertaining to NATO expansion potentially leading the United States into conflict. "An invitation is a preemptive step, indicating that it's not Putin rewriting the world order," he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's military policies.

Moderate response to "victory plan"

New NATO Chief, Mark Rutte, expressed caution regarding Zelensky's desire for a swift NATO invitation. "Certainly, the plan is a strong message from Zelensky," Rutte said. "Yet, I cannot support the entire plan as it stands. That would be challenging, given the numerous aspects we need to comprehend better."

Rutte mentioned the decisions made at the 2019 NATO summit in Washington, D.C. He explained that an official invitation can only be extended if all NATO allies concur and all prerequisites for admission are fulfilled. These conditions encompass reforms in political, economic, and security sectors.

During a press conference with Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte committed to inching Ukraine closer to NATO membership. "Ukraine will join NATO and until that time, we will exhaust all efforts to aid Ukraine's success," Rutte clarified.

Possible downfall for NATO

Zelensky related the possibility of Ukraine's nuclear rearmament to the collapse of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Ukraine pledged, through this agreement, to transfer the Soviet nuclear weapons located on its territory to Russia. In exchange, nuclear powers like Russia, USA, and the UK promised to maintain Ukraine's independence and boundaries, and refrain from threatening it with nuclear weapons.

Nevertheless, the agreement proved ineffective as a security guarantee in recent years. Since Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine, the idea of Ukraine reinstating its nuclear capabilities has been frequently raised in Ukrainian discussions. Shortly before the 2022 Russian invasion, Zelensky hinted at the Munich Security Conference that Ukraine might consider reinstating its nuclear weapons.

Should Ukraine carry out this transformation, it would present a significant obstacle for NATO, as it generally supports the avoidance of further expansion in nuclear weapon-holding nations.

