Zelenskyy expresses necessity for fresh vigor in Kiev's governmental overhaul: "Fresh motivation is essential"

On a Tuesday night, the head honcho of Ukraine's ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, dropped a bomb: at least six administration bigwigs had resigned their posts. The list of defectors included the honchos in charge of Strategic Industries, Justice, and Environmental Protection. Arachamia declared the following day, Wednesday, as a day of dismissals. It later surfaced that Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had also thrown in the towel.

The exact cause for Kuleba's exit wasn't made public at first. However, whispers of his potential departure had been making the rounds for quite a while now. Most recently, a big shot in Ukraine's presidential administration had taken a swipe at Kuleba's ministry, bashing it to the news agency AFP.

Kuleba has been in the big leagues since 2020. At 43, he's a fan favorite back home and a renowned figure globally. Ever since the Russian aggression on Ukraine in late February 2022, he's been globetrotting, garnering support for his nation and advocating for penalties against Moscow. According to Ukrainian media, Kuleba is all set to hand over his post to his current right-hand man, Andrij Sybiga, a former top executive in the presidential administration. The new faces in the cabinet are rumored to be unveiled from Thursday, according to Arachamia's announcement.

The European Union expressed concerns over the series of resignations in Ukraine's government, particularly the departure of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Despite his popularity both domestically and internationally, Kuleba's position within the European Union was vital in maintaining diplomatic ties between Ukraine and the European bloc.

